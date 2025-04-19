Your tip
Princess Diana's Close Friend Reveals What She REALLY Would Have Thought About Meghan Markle — And How 'Disappointed' She Would Have Been In Prince William and Harry's Feud

Princess Diana would have allegedly admired Meghan Markle.

April 19 2025, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

One of Princess Diana's closest friends believes the late royal would have found Meghan Markle "liberating" if she had a chance to meet her.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Richard Kay, one of the late princess's closest confidantes, believes she would have thought Prince Harry's wife was "intriguing" due to her independence.

Source: MEGA

Princess Diana tragically died in 1997.

Richard has reported on the Royal Family since the '80s and was one of Princess Diana's closest friends "in the last five or six years of her life".

The editor read comments in the latest episode of Palace Confidential and a viewer asked him: "About how long after meeting Meghan Markle would she [Diana] have sent her packing? I think five minutes, tops."

Richard removed his glasses and said he had to "disagree" with the commenter.

He pointed out: "None of us really know... But I think there is something about Meghan that Diana would have found not just intriguing but slightly liberating.

"I think she would have liked Meghan's independence and the fact that she was able to offer Harry an escape route, if you like, from royal duty."

Diana's close friend said she would have been "disappointed" with how things panned out between her sons.

Source: YouTube
Diana's friend also brought up how she always wanted to live in the United States.

He said: "She talked about it right at the very end of her life to me – about settling for a time in the U.S.

"She loved the U.S. I think that if she could, she would have moved there and lived there."

Richard believes the princess never made the move due to her devotion to her children.

The editor explained: "She couldn't just abandon them – they were young boys.

"I don't think she had quite worked out how she could live in New York or California, for example, and maintain that close contact that she needed to have with William and Harry.

"As they got older, that might have changed and I could see her living there."

Source: YouTube

Richard Kay was one of Princess Diana's closest friends.

Richard told his viewers: "I think she would have admired Harry's decision to settle in America. She wouldn't have admired, however, the rift with William.

"I think she would have been very disappointed by how things panned out, but I think initially she would have been very welcoming to (Meghan). That's my view."

Source: MEGA

Richard Kay believes Princess Diana would have found Meghan Markle 'liberating'.

According to recent reports, whenever the Duke of Sussex tries to call his family, including his elder brother Prince William, he is ignored.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, an insider claimed the Duke "has barely spoken to his family in years".

He has allegedly cut off ties to his cousin Princess Eugenie, who remained his closest ally within the royal family when he moved to the U.S.

The relationship between the prince and his cousin supposedly "soured" when she was pictured with Piers Morgan, one of the biggest critics of Harry and Meghan.

