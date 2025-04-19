Princess Diana's Close Friend Reveals What She REALLY Would Have Thought About Meghan Markle — And How 'Disappointed' She Would Have Been In Prince William and Harry's Feud

Richard has reported on the Royal Family since the '80s and was one of Princess Diana's closest friends "in the last five or six years of her life".

The editor read comments in the latest episode of Palace Confidential and a viewer asked him: "About how long after meeting Meghan Markle would she [Diana] have sent her packing? I think five minutes, tops."

Richard removed his glasses and said he had to "disagree" with the commenter.

He pointed out: "None of us really know... But I think there is something about Meghan that Diana would have found not just intriguing but slightly liberating.

"I think she would have liked Meghan's independence and the fact that she was able to offer Harry an escape route, if you like, from royal duty."

Diana's close friend said she would have been "disappointed" with how things panned out between her sons.