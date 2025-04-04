Jennifer Aniston Sparks More Romance Rumors as She Gushes Over 'Nice' Pedro Pascal On His 50th Birthday — After She Has Intimate 'Revenge Date' With Actor
Jennifer Aniston is making it clear she is all about Pedro Pascal, giving him a sweet shoutout on his milestone birthday.
The Friends star and the Last of Us actor sent fans spinning recently when the two were spotted on a romantic date together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, April 2, Aniston took to her Instagram Stories to post a New Yorker comic referencing Pascal.
The comic was a drawing of a therapy session, with the therapist telling his patient: "It's not strange at all – lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems."
Aniston, 56, dropped in her two cents and captioned the drawing: "Can confirm – as nice as he seems."
"Happy Birthday PP!" she added, with two birthday emojis to go along with it.
On March 23, the popular stars were seen leaving the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood after a three-hour dinner.
Aniston and Pascal, 50, were pictured talking to each other outside the valet area before going their separate ways. However, all of the attention the date kicked up threw the Fantastic Four: First Steps star for a loop.
"Pedro is incredibly private,” a source claimed according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter.
“He doesn’t do paparazzi games or public romances. All of this attention? It freaked him out.”
The insider continued: "He likes Jennifer. Who wouldn’t? But he’s not built for this level of public scrutiny. Dinner with Jen turns into a headline tornado. He didn’t sign up for the frenzy. One dinner, and he’s already ready to ghost the gossip."
Meanwhile, Aniston is said to be hitting the dating scene hard, especially after learning her ex-husband Justin Theroux secretly married actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in a lavish ceremony.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Jennifer is bravely stepping back into the dating scene after the shocking news of her ex-husband's secret wedding.
"Jen was caught off guard when she learned that Justin had exchanged vows in the ceremony with his younger flame. Friends are buzzing about how this unexpected development has reignited Jennifer's desire to find love again."
The insider claimed the We're the Millers star is "taking the plunge into the dating game, ready to embrace new adventures with an open heart. Rumors are swirling about potential suitors already lining up to win her affections, but she's looking at guys who are not in showbiz.
"But really she sees them as 'revenge romances' – which she hopes will show Justin, or even her other big ex Brad Pitt, what they're missing."
Aniston and Theroux were married from 2015 to 2018, while her marriage to the Fight Club actor ran from 2000 to 2005.
Aniston's dating adventures are also in full swing after she realized she would have to fly solo to Theroux's wedding if invited.
"Jen has told pals the first she knew of Justin's wedding was when she read the news online – and is admitting she was furious with her former husband for not giving her a heads up, or even an invite as a courtesy," the insider claimed.
They added: "But she wasn't invited or told about the proceedings because Justin knew there was no chance she would have a date to take along and she'd have looked really out of place going on her own to her ex-husband's wedding ceremony. That would have been tragic."