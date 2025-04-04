Jennifer Aniston Sparks More Romance Rumors as She Gushes Over 'Nice' Pedro Pascal On His 50th Birthday — After She Has Intimate 'Revenge Date' With Actor

On Wednesday, April 2, Aniston took to her Instagram Stories to post a New Yorker comic referencing Pascal.

The comic was a drawing of a therapy session, with the therapist telling his patient: "It's not strange at all – lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems."

Aniston, 56, dropped in her two cents and captioned the drawing: "Can confirm – as nice as he seems."