EXCLUSIVE: The Embarrassing Reason Jennifer Aniston Was Snubbed From Ex Justin Theroux's Wedding Invite List — 'He Knew She'd Have No Date!'
Jennifer Aniston has told pals she was "blindsided" by ex-husband Justin Theroux's whirlwind wedding to Nicole Brydon Bloom in Mexico – and stunned she didn't get a "courtesy" invite to her ex's big day,
But RadarOnline.com can reveal she wasn't invited to the wedding because her former lover knew the long-time singleton wouldn't have a date to bring.
A source said: "Jen has told pals the first she knew of Justin's wedding was when she read the news online – and is admitting she was furious with her former husband for not giving her a heads up, or even an invite as a courtesy.
"But she wasn't invited or told about the proceedings because Justin knew there was no chance she would have a date to take along and she'd have looked really out of place going on her own to her ex-husband's wedding ceremony. That would have been tragic."
Our insider added Aniston is now bracing herself for news of the couple welcoming a baby into the world – soon after bravely revealing that her own fertility journey, which included IVF, had been a "challenging road."
She has previously watched on as her first love, ex-husband Brad Pitt, welcomed his first biological child with Angelina Jolie just a year after their divorce in 2005.
Our source added: "Jen has also heard from mutual friends about their plans to start a family, which has been a tough pill for her to swallow, especially since she had always envisioned having children with Justin but now faces her own unmet dreams of motherhood.
"Knowing that a future pregnancy announcement is likely has been particularly challenging for her, rekindling feelings from past experiences."
We told this week how Aniston was wading back into the dating game and seeing men in what pals are calling her attempt at "revenge romances" to show the actor what he's missing.
The 56-year-old actress, who is about to move into a new pad close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Montecito, California, has told pals she's been on a string of dates with non-showbiz guys as she looks for a new leading man, RadarOnline.com revealed.
RadarOnline.com disclosed the Running Point star, 53, exchanged vows with actress Bloom, 30, during an intimate beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico – eight years after his divorce deal from the Friends star was inked.
The couple’s guestlist was relatively small, and included Theroux's beloved pit bull mix Kuma, whom he adopted from a high-kill shelter following Hurricane Harvey.
Theroux beamed on hsi big day as he showered his bride with love and was seen planting a kiss on her hand as they danced on the white sand as a photographer captured their big day.
Bloom, who met her groom through mutual friends, wore a stunning white gown with a long train and floor-length veil for her big day.
Although this was Bloom's first marriage, Theroux – best-known for his roles in Mulholland Drive and HBO's The Leftovers – was previously married to Aniston, 56, from 2015 to 2017.
Bloom is a New York-based actress who played Caroline Stuyvesant in season two of The Gilded Age.