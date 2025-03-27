EXCLUSIVE: The Embarrassing Reason Jennifer Aniston Was Snubbed From Ex Justin Theroux's Wedding Invite List — 'He Knew She'd Have No Date!'

A source said: "Jen has told pals the first she knew of Justin's wedding was when she read the news online – and is admitting she was furious with her former husband for not giving her a heads up, or even an invite as a courtesy.

"But she wasn't invited or told about the proceedings because Justin knew there was no chance she would have a date to take along and she'd have looked really out of place going on her own to her ex-husband's wedding ceremony. That would have been tragic."

Our insider added Aniston is now bracing herself for news of the couple welcoming a baby into the world – soon after bravely revealing that her own fertility journey, which included IVF, had been a "challenging road."

She has previously watched on as her first love, ex-husband Brad Pitt, welcomed his first biological child with Angelina Jolie just a year after their divorce in 2005.

Our source added: "Jen has also heard from mutual friends about their plans to start a family, which has been a tough pill for her to swallow, especially since she had always envisioned having children with Justin but now faces her own unmet dreams of motherhood.

"Knowing that a future pregnancy announcement is likely has been particularly challenging for her, rekindling feelings from past experiences."