EXCLUSIVE: 'Goodfellas' Screenwriter Nicolas Pileggi, 92, Lifts Lid on His Grief-Stricken Existence After Death of Screenwriting Icon Wife Nora Ephron

Ephron died in 2012, aged 71, after a diagnosis of leukaemia that she kept secret from even her closest friends, but Pileggi talks like she's still with him.

The Hollywood legend said about his home: "We bought this place about 30 years ago. We were coming out here a lot, working on movies and staying in hotels. One day she said to me, 'We need to get a place here.' And that was that."

Pileggi is still extremely busy and has just written the new Robert De Niro gangster film The Alto Knights which is currently in movie theaters.

But his latest flick has not received rave reviews.

One critic said: "On paper, the gangster picture The Alto Knights has all the elements of a success. It stars Robert De Niro, currently on a hot streak after back-to-back successful collaborations with Martin Scorsese, with The Irishman and Killers of the Flower Moon.

"It's directed by Barry Levinson, who may have been quiet for a few years, but has made some of the best American films of the past few decades, including the similarly themed Bugsy and Oscar-winning Rain Man. And the script is by Nicholas Pileggi – another Scorsese veteran who wrote the screenplays for Goodfellas and Casino – as well as contributing to the likes of American Gangster and The Irishman.

"In other words, it should be a hit. But the runes have already declared that The Alto Knights will flop."