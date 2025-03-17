EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Things You (Probably) Never Knew About Robert De Niro – From 9/11 Tribute to Killer Weight Gain

1. De Niro inherited from lots of people who were skilled in different art forms. Mom, Virginia Admiral, was a painter who had her works displayed in the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, while dad, Robert De Niro Sr., was a respected abstract expressionist painter.

2. Robert grew up in the Little Italy part of the Big Apple, and he was nicknamed "Bobby Milk" because he was pale as milk and very thin.

3. Talk about sinking your teeth into a role... De Niro paid his dentist $5,000 to make his pearly whites appear to be rotting out of his head to play sociopathic killer Max Cady in Cape Fear – then shelled out another $20,000 afterward to have his teeth restored.