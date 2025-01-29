Brad Pitt Sports 'Hippie' Beard and Bucket Hat — After We Revealed 'Fight Club' Star is Now Obsessed by New Age Living Thanks to 'Wellness-Freak' Girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt has shown off a fresh new look just weeks after finalizing his eight-year divorce battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
RadarOnline.com can report besides the fresh new chapter starting since the split, the actor has also found a new focus in his life because of his new girlfriend.
On Tuesday, the actor, 61, was seen showing off a very grown-out silver bushy beard along with an interesting outfit choice.
Pitt wore a green shirt with quilted olive sweatpants and accessorized with mirrored sunglasses, a white bucket hat, and a black Vampire's Wife tote bag.
The outing comes shortly after Pitt finalized his nasty divorce from the Oscar-winning actress, 49, on New Year's Eve.
After eight years of battling back and forth, the "Brangelina" chapter finally came to a close.
However, the exes are still in the midst of a nasty fight over a French chateau and vineyard the pair bought while they were still married.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pitt is a born-again hippie finding happiness in New Age rituals after embracing a healthier lifestyle, similar to his much younger girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.
The actor, who gave up alcohol and marijuana in 2017, found the perfect companion because she "doesn't drink."
The insider said: "She's obsessed with health and harmony. They go on spiritual retreats and keep a Zen room in their home for meditation.
"When Brad's battles with Angie were at their worst over cash and custody, Ines told him to reset his thinking.
"Now, he's more into aromatherapy instead of stinking of bongs and booze. He figures he's reclaiming some of the years he took off his life when he was getting blasted."
According to insiders, the actor celebrated turning 61 years old on December 18 at Earth Cura Apothecary, a holistic healing store in Carmel, California.
The source added: "Ines has shifted his focus from using pot to dull the pain from his divorce and separation from his kids, to celebrating his place on the planet with New Age solutions."
Back in 2017, Pitt decided to go sober and joined Alcoholics Anonymous after a 2016 incident on his family’s private jet led to a child abuse investigation.
Jolie filed for divorce from the actor one week after the incident.
The actor has been very open about his past battles and said in an interview with The New York Times: "I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges."
Pitt also praised fellow men who he attended Alcoholics Anonymous with and explained: "You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself.”
"It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There’s great value in that."