Brad Pitt Sports 'Hippie' Beard and Bucket Hat — After We Revealed 'Fight Club' Star is Now Obsessed by New Age Living Thanks to 'Wellness-Freak' Girlfriend Ines de Ramon

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pitt is a born-again hippie finding happiness in New Age rituals after embracing a healthier lifestyle, similar to his much younger girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

The actor, who gave up alcohol and marijuana in 2017, found the perfect companion because she "doesn't drink."

The insider said: "She's obsessed with health and harmony. They go on spiritual retreats and keep a Zen room in their home for meditation.

"When Brad's battles with Angie were at their worst over cash and custody, Ines told him to reset his thinking.

"Now, he's more into aromatherapy instead of stinking of bongs and booze. He figures he's reclaiming some of the years he took off his life when he was getting blasted."