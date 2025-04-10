EXCLUSIVE: How 'Tortured' Angelina Jolie REALLY Feels About Hitting 50 This Summer — 'She's Kidding Herself and the World By Claiming The Miletsone is a Victory for Her'
Aging Angelina Jolie will turn 50 later this year – and she's secretly tortured with regrets including that she'll be celebrating the landmark birthday without a leading man on her arm.
The Tomb Raider favorite has major trust issues with guys after navigating a messy and acrimonious divorce from Brad Pitt and she is also well aware that big Hollywood parts are difficult to snag for middle-aged women, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Added to the mix of pain for Jolie is the death of the actress' mother.
Marcheline Bertrand passed away in 2007 at the age of 56, after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Penning a tribute to her mother years later, Jolie wrote: "I lost my mother in my thirties. When I look back to that time, I can see how much her death changed me. It was not sudden, but so much shifted inside. Losing a mother’s love and warm, soft embrace is like having someone rip away a protective blanket."
A source said: "The issue of aging weighs heavily on Angelina. Though she often remarks on the privilege of growing older and is thankful for each day, the reality is much more nuanced. In an industry like Hollywood that idolizes youth, particularly for women, turning 50 feels daunting.
"With the memory of her mother, who passed away at just 56, looming in the background, the approach of this milestone stirs up a complex mix of emotions. Angelina tries to navigate these feelings without becoming overwhelmed, but it’s clear that sorrow is seeping into her thoughts as her birthday approaches.
"She is perhaps kidding herself and the world that reaching the landmark is a victory."
"Her dating life remains stagnant, largely due to her struggle with trust. For her, this upcoming birthday doesn’t hold the celebratory weight it might for others.
"However, her kids are eager to brighten her day, planning a small party at home.
"Angelina typically shies away from grand celebrations, preferring an intimate dinner with them and some cake instead.
"Nevertheless, this year they have their hearts set on something more special, inviting a handful of friends to join. Given her tight-knit circle, the gathering might not exceed 20 people, if she even agrees to it at all!"
The Maria actress, who shares six children with Pitt, 61, has often spoken candidly about getting older.
Jolie recently insisted during an interview she was looking forward to her fifth decade, saying: "I’ve got better work as I’ve got older. I don’t think about it in terms of roles offered, but in terms of the life experience you contribute."