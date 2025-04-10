EXCLUSIVE: How 'Tortured' Angelina Jolie REALLY Feels About Hitting 50 This Summer — 'She's Kidding Herself and the World By Claiming The Miletsone is a Victory for Her'

Added to the mix of pain for Jolie is the death of the actress' mother.

Marcheline Bertrand passed away in 2007 at the age of 56, after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Penning a tribute to her mother years later, Jolie wrote: "I lost my mother in my thirties. When I look back to that time, I can see how much her death changed me. It was not sudden, but so much shifted inside. Losing a mother’s love and warm, soft embrace is like having someone rip away a protective blanket."

A source said: "The issue of aging weighs heavily on Angelina. Though she often remarks on the privilege of growing older and is thankful for each day, the reality is much more nuanced. In an industry like Hollywood that idolizes youth, particularly for women, turning 50 feels daunting.

"With the memory of her mother, who passed away at just 56, looming in the background, the approach of this milestone stirs up a complex mix of emotions. Angelina tries to navigate these feelings without becoming overwhelmed, but it’s clear that sorrow is seeping into her thoughts as her birthday approaches.

"She is perhaps kidding herself and the world that reaching the landmark is a victory."