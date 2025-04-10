Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How 'Tortured' Angelina Jolie REALLY Feels About Hitting 50 This Summer — 'She's Kidding Herself and the World By Claiming The Miletsone is a Victory for Her'

tortured angelina jolie hitting hollywood
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie is said to be tormented over her looming 50th birthday.

April 10 2025, Published 9:58 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Aging Angelina Jolie will turn 50 later this year – and she's secretly tortured with regrets including that she'll be celebrating the landmark birthday without a leading man on her arm.

The Tomb Raider favorite has major trust issues with guys after navigating a messy and acrimonious divorce from Brad Pitt and she is also well aware that big Hollywood parts are difficult to snag for middle-aged women, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
tortured angelina jolie hitting hollywood
Source: MEGA

The movie star has just inked a messy divorce from husband Brad Pitt.

Article continues below advertisement

Added to the mix of pain for Jolie is the death of the actress' mother.

Marcheline Bertrand passed away in 2007 at the age of 56, after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Penning a tribute to her mother years later, Jolie wrote: "I lost my mother in my thirties. When I look back to that time, I can see how much her death changed me. It was not sudden, but so much shifted inside. Losing a mother’s love and warm, soft embrace is like having someone rip away a protective blanket."

A source said: "The issue of aging weighs heavily on Angelina. Though she often remarks on the privilege of growing older and is thankful for each day, the reality is much more nuanced. In an industry like Hollywood that idolizes youth, particularly for women, turning 50 feels daunting.

"With the memory of her mother, who passed away at just 56, looming in the background, the approach of this milestone stirs up a complex mix of emotions. Angelina tries to navigate these feelings without becoming overwhelmed, but it’s clear that sorrow is seeping into her thoughts as her birthday approaches.

"She is perhaps kidding herself and the world that reaching the landmark is a victory."

Article continues below advertisement
tortured angelina jolie hitting hollywood
Source: MEGA

Jolie tragically lost her mother to cancer aged just 56.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
kanye west bianca censori sex doll

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Set to Launch Bianca Censori SEX DOLL in Asia as He Battles to Reinvent Himself and Save His Fortune

amy robach tj holmes wedding dreams doomed celebs snub invite

EXCLUSIVE: TV Two-Timers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Dreams of Star-Studded Wedding 'Doomed' – As Celebs 'Will Throw Invites in the Trash'

"Her dating life remains stagnant, largely due to her struggle with trust. For her, this upcoming birthday doesn’t hold the celebratory weight it might for others.

"However, her kids are eager to brighten her day, planning a small party at home.

"Angelina typically shies away from grand celebrations, preferring an intimate dinner with them and some cake instead.

"Nevertheless, this year they have their hearts set on something more special, inviting a handful of friends to join. Given her tight-knit circle, the gathering might not exceed 20 people, if she even agrees to it at all!"

The Maria actress, who shares six children with Pitt, 61, has often spoken candidly about getting older.

Jolie recently insisted during an interview she was looking forward to her fifth decade, saying: "I’ve got better work as I’ve got older. I don’t think about it in terms of roles offered, but in terms of the life experience you contribute."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.