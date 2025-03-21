EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Spitting Bullets' Over 'Low-Rent' Pamela Anderson Becoming Toast of Hollywood – After She Was 'Overlooked for Oscar for Maria' Following 'Smear Campaign by Ex Brad Pitt'

Insiders told us pillow-lipped beauty Jolie, 49, is convinced her praised performance in the biopic Maria, about opera icon Maria Callas, was snubbed for an Oscar because Hollywood has blackballed her after siding with her Fight Club ex.

"Right from the first showing at the Venice Film Festival last summer, buzz flew that she was going to win the Oscar – so to not even get a nomination is incredibly suspect," our source said.

Even though Pitt has previously denied trash-talking Jolie, the insider added: "She has no doubt that Brad bad-mouthed her all over town and twisted things to make himself the victim. As far as she's concerned, getting frozen out of the Oscars is proof that his calculated attack has worked. She's burning with rage."

Jolie is also reportedly steamed that she has fallen so far that even Anderson, 57, who made her name as a bathing suit-clad TV Baywatch girl, has become a breakout star for her role in The Last Showgirl.

"Angelina has nothing personally against Pamela, but she finds it pretty bizarre that someone known more for their bra size than acting chops is the darling of the season," the insider went on.