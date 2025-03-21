EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Spitting Bullets' Over 'Low-Rent' Pamela Anderson Becoming Toast of Hollywood – After She Was 'Overlooked for Oscar for Maria' Following 'Smear Campaign by Ex Brad Pitt'
Furious Angelina Jolie is "spitting bullets" over losing out on her third Oscar – when even "low-rent" former pin-up Pamela Anderson has become the toast of Tinseltown.
Sources are also telling RadarOnline.com the Maleficent witch blames her downfall on a smear campaign against her waged by hated ex-hubby Brad Pitt.
Insiders told us pillow-lipped beauty Jolie, 49, is convinced her praised performance in the biopic Maria, about opera icon Maria Callas, was snubbed for an Oscar because Hollywood has blackballed her after siding with her Fight Club ex.
"Right from the first showing at the Venice Film Festival last summer, buzz flew that she was going to win the Oscar – so to not even get a nomination is incredibly suspect," our source said.
Even though Pitt has previously denied trash-talking Jolie, the insider added: "She has no doubt that Brad bad-mouthed her all over town and twisted things to make himself the victim. As far as she's concerned, getting frozen out of the Oscars is proof that his calculated attack has worked. She's burning with rage."
Jolie is also reportedly steamed that she has fallen so far that even Anderson, 57, who made her name as a bathing suit-clad TV Baywatch girl, has become a breakout star for her role in The Last Showgirl.
"Angelina has nothing personally against Pamela, but she finds it pretty bizarre that someone known more for their bra size than acting chops is the darling of the season," the insider went on.
They added: "As far as Angelina's concerned, it smacks of some sort of calculated campaign against her – and she's pointing the finger straight at Brad."
Anderson turned out to be the talk of this year's awards season thanks to her portrayal of an aging Las Vegas showgirl in Gia Coppola's poignant film, and earned nominations for Best Actress at the Golden Globes, The Gotham Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Jolie was also nominated for a Golden Globe, and won a Gotham – but passed over for a SAG nomination for her role in Maria.
"It was very tough for Angie to be snubbed by the Screen Actors Guild because it's a jury of her peers," our source said. "That sent her into total meltdown."
Jolie's marriage to 61-year-old Hollywood golden boy Pitt crashed in 2016, sparking a nasty court war that raged for eight years.
While a judge finally made their divorce official in late December, our insider said: "She really believes Brad ruined her chances for an Oscar nod."
They added: "The awards hype over Pam was salt in the wound. People tell her she should be happy with the nods she got, but this has really tipped her over the edge."