Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > RHONY

Hot Mic Moment: 'RHONY' Star Sai De Silva Caught Trash-Talking Newbie Rebecca Minkoff

sai de silva rebecca minkoff
Source: MEGA

Sai De Silva made her feelings about newcomer Rebecca Minkoff known.

By:

May 15 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Say what? The Real Housewives of New York star Sai De Silva made her feelings about newcomer Rebecca Minkoff known in a shocking hot mic moment almost as wild as Lisa Barlow's flub, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the famous fashion designer and proud Scientologist joined the Season 15 cast of the revamped franchise. While sources confirmed Minkoff's participation last month, RadarOnline.com was told that only time would tell if she'd be a "housewife" or "friend" — but from Sai's reaction, Rebecca won't live to see another season.

Article continues below advertisement
rebecca minkoff rhony
Source: MEGA; Bravo

Rebecca Minkoff has started filming with the 'RHONY' cast for Season 15.

The Brooklyn-based influencer, 43, appeared on the Jeff Lewis Has Issues podcast on Wednesday and quickly learned what not to do when sitting in front of a microphone. Sai was asked how Minkoff was doing with the ladies during the Spotify episode's commercial break, and she didn't hesitate to rip into her new co-star.

Article continues below advertisement

"We're filming now, Sai disclosed, adding that she believed the fashion icon was "nice" but "boring" and not bringing much to the table.

"She's nice. She's really, really nice but like not — it's kind of boring, to be honest," the RHONY star quipped when she thought the podcast mics were down.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately for Sai, she didn't stop there and continued to trash-talk Minkoff.

"She's too nice for the show," she continued ranting. When someone suggested Minkoff would get "taken down" by the ladies this season, Sai responded, "I think, she, people are trying to take her down but she's unresponsive."

Article continues below advertisement

At that moment, someone from behind the scenes of the podcast interjected to remind everyone, "We are being recorded guys so don't say anything you don't want..."

Sai's demeanor changed as if she was surprised the mics picked up what she said.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo, Minkoff, and Sai for comment.

MORE ON:
RHONY
Article continues below advertisement
sai de silva
Source: MEGA

Sai said Minkoff was "boring" and "unresponsive" to the drama.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources shared in April that the fashion designer hadn't been cast as or given any title, adding her position and camera time would depend on how she jelled with RHONY stars Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Sai.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

The ladies can stir up trouble with Minkoff, considering she's a lifelong Scientologist with deep ties to the church and the high-profile members like incarcerated rapist Danny Masterson.

The new RHONY star's friendship with the now-incarcerated Masterson dates back to 2004, with Minkoff still displaying images with the That '70s Show star on her Facebook page from an event for her fashion label in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement
rebecca minkoff scientology
Source: MEGA

Minkoff and her family are Scientologists and have deep ties to the church.

Article continues below advertisement

Minkoff was also dragged into a kidnapping lawsuit involving ex-church member Valerie Haney last year, who sued Scientology, accusing the organization of holding her against her will during her time working as part of the Sea Org near Hemet, California, so it would be crazy to think the religious group won't be a hot topic in the upcoming RHONY season.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.