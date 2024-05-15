Hot Mic Moment: 'RHONY' Star Sai De Silva Caught Trash-Talking Newbie Rebecca Minkoff

Say what? The Real Housewives of New York star Sai De Silva made her feelings about newcomer Rebecca Minkoff known in a shocking hot mic moment almost as wild as Lisa Barlow's flub, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the famous fashion designer and proud Scientologist joined the Season 15 cast of the revamped franchise. While sources confirmed Minkoff's participation last month, RadarOnline.com was told that only time would tell if she'd be a "housewife" or "friend" — but from Sai's reaction, Rebecca won't live to see another season.