Hot Mic Moment: 'RHONY' Star Sai De Silva Caught Trash-Talking Newbie Rebecca Minkoff
Say what? The Real Housewives of New York star Sai De Silva made her feelings about newcomer Rebecca Minkoff known in a shocking hot mic moment almost as wild as Lisa Barlow's flub, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the famous fashion designer and proud Scientologist joined the Season 15 cast of the revamped franchise. While sources confirmed Minkoff's participation last month, RadarOnline.com was told that only time would tell if she'd be a "housewife" or "friend" — but from Sai's reaction, Rebecca won't live to see another season.
The Brooklyn-based influencer, 43, appeared on the Jeff Lewis Has Issues podcast on Wednesday and quickly learned what not to do when sitting in front of a microphone. Sai was asked how Minkoff was doing with the ladies during the Spotify episode's commercial break, and she didn't hesitate to rip into her new co-star.
"We're filming now, Sai disclosed, adding that she believed the fashion icon was "nice" but "boring" and not bringing much to the table.
"She's nice. She's really, really nice but like not — it's kind of boring, to be honest," the RHONY star quipped when she thought the podcast mics were down.
Unfortunately for Sai, she didn't stop there and continued to trash-talk Minkoff.
"She's too nice for the show," she continued ranting. When someone suggested Minkoff would get "taken down" by the ladies this season, Sai responded, "I think, she, people are trying to take her down but she's unresponsive."
At that moment, someone from behind the scenes of the podcast interjected to remind everyone, "We are being recorded guys so don't say anything you don't want..."
Sai's demeanor changed as if she was surprised the mics picked up what she said.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo, Minkoff, and Sai for comment.
Sources shared in April that the fashion designer hadn't been cast as or given any title, adding her position and camera time would depend on how she jelled with RHONY stars Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Sai.
The ladies can stir up trouble with Minkoff, considering she's a lifelong Scientologist with deep ties to the church and the high-profile members like incarcerated rapist Danny Masterson.
The new RHONY star's friendship with the now-incarcerated Masterson dates back to 2004, with Minkoff still displaying images with the That '70s Show star on her Facebook page from an event for her fashion label in 2015.
Minkoff was also dragged into a kidnapping lawsuit involving ex-church member Valerie Haney last year, who sued Scientology, accusing the organization of holding her against her will during her time working as part of the Sea Org near Hemet, California, so it would be crazy to think the religious group won't be a hot topic in the upcoming RHONY season.