Demi Moore
EXCLUSIVE: Lovelorn Demi Moore's Pals 'Blame Her Split From Ashton Kutcher' For Her 'Lonely Life' — 'He Did a Number on Her Self-Esteem and She's Never Recovered'

demi moore ashton kutcher split lonely life
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore is said to have never got over her break-up from Ashton Kutcher.

March 21 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Demi Moore's pals are blaming her lackluster love life on cheating ex-hubby Ashton Kutcher as the sadly single cougar nurses her disappointment over failing to win an Academy Award for her acclaimed turn in The Substance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He did a number on her self-esteem and ultimately shattered her faith in men," an insider told us.

demi moore ashton kutcher split lonely life
Source: MEGA

Kutcher's relationship with Mila Kunis, right, is said to still haunt Moore.

The gorgeous Ghost gal, 62, was married to the 47-year old Punk'd hunk for six years, but said their romance hit the skids after he repeatedly cheated on her.

Moore claimed in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, that she agreed to partake in threesomes in a bid to please her horny hubby – but the skirt-chaser used the extramarital episodes as an excuse for infidelity.

"Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he'd done," Moore said.

The Striptease stunner added they split for good in 2011 after a Google alert told her Kutcher had two-timed her again on the weekend of their sixth wedding anniversary.

demi moore ashton kutcher split lonely life
Source: MEGA

Despite Moore's Oscar buzz for 'The Substance,' friends say she's suffering self-esteem issues stemming from Kutchers' alleged cheating.

Before the pair's divorce was finalized in 2013, the Charlie's Angels hottie was hospitalized for a drug-induced seizure.

Since then, she's been totally sober and "practically celibate," said the insider.

According to our source, Moore hasn't opened her heart again to love, although she's had forgettable flings, and a short-lived relationship with NYC-based restaurateur and chef Daniel Humm.

"Otherwise, she's been alone and everyone in her life is convinced that Ashton and his betrayals are to blame," our insider added.

demi moore ashton kutcher split lonely life
Source: MEGA

After Kutcher's cheating scandals, Moore's pals say she's struggled to find love again.

The insider also said glam grandma Moore now has a "cordial" relationship with Kutcher, who in 2015 married 41-year-old actress Mila Kunis, his That '70s Show costar.

But the insider said the actress, who lost the Best Actress Oscar to Anora's 25-year-old Mikey Madison, remains "lonely."

