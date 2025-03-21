EXCLUSIVE: Lovelorn Demi Moore's Pals 'Blame Her Split From Ashton Kutcher' For Her 'Lonely Life' — 'He Did a Number on Her Self-Esteem and She's Never Recovered'

The gorgeous Ghost gal, 62, was married to the 47-year old Punk'd hunk for six years, but said their romance hit the skids after he repeatedly cheated on her.

Moore claimed in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, that she agreed to partake in threesomes in a bid to please her horny hubby – but the skirt-chaser used the extramarital episodes as an excuse for infidelity.

"Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he'd done," Moore said.

The Striptease stunner added they split for good in 2011 after a Google alert told her Kutcher had two-timed her again on the weekend of their sixth wedding anniversary.