Sex Scandal-Hit Garth Brooks and Wife Trisha Yearwood's 19th Wedding Anniversary 'Wrecked by Stress of Sleaze Accusations'

Beleaguered Garth Brooks and second wife Trisha Yearwood recently hit the 19-year mark in their marriage and RadarOnline.com can reveal they're both too stressed over his sex assault lawsuit to do any celebrating.

"It's nerve-wracking for Garth to go through, but it's hard on Trisha, too," an insider said.

"Even if she believes he's innocent, and there's nothing to suggest she doesn't, it's just so icky and embarrassing. Trisha is certain that people are gossiping and feeling sorry for her, and in some ways their pity is even more aggravating."