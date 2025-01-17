Sex Scandal-Hit Garth Brooks and Wife Trisha Yearwood's 19th Wedding Anniversary 'Wrecked by Stress of Sleaze Accusations'
Beleaguered Garth Brooks and second wife Trisha Yearwood recently hit the 19-year mark in their marriage and RadarOnline.com can reveal they're both too stressed over his sex assault lawsuit to do any celebrating.
"It's nerve-wracking for Garth to go through, but it's hard on Trisha, too," an insider said.
"Even if she believes he's innocent, and there's nothing to suggest she doesn't, it's just so icky and embarrassing. Trisha is certain that people are gossiping and feeling sorry for her, and in some ways their pity is even more aggravating."
For years, Brooks, 62, and Yearwood, 60, were widely regarded as country music royalty, and their marriage was reputed to be among the strongest in the business.
But it all came crashing down in October when an unnamed woman filed a lawsuit alleging that Brooks sexually assaulted her in 2019 while she was working for him as a hairstylist and makeup artist.
The woman charged that the Friends in Low Places singer stripped down and raped her at an L.A. hotel suite.
She also graphically detailed allegations that he later forced her to put her hands on his genitals, vulgarly talked about sex and shared his sexual fantasies with her, including "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with Yearwood.
Brooks has denied her allegations and filed a lawsuit of his own, accusing the woman of extortion and defamation of character.
Of course, this isn't Brooks’ first rodeo in the sex-scandal arena.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, he admitted to cheating on his first wife, Sandy, in 1993.
That marriage – which produced daughters Taylor, 32. August, 30, and Allie, 28 – managed to last until 2000.
By the time their divorce was finalized the following year, Brooks and Yearwood were already hot and heavy, and they got hitched in 2005. But now, their union is said to be strained like never before.
"Garth and Trisha hate being associated with sleaze like this," the insider said. "She's standing by him for now, but one thing is certain, it's going to be the biggest test of their marriage so far."