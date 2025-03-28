EXCLUSIVE: Ailing Diana Ross, 81, 'Being Warned By Pals' to Find New Love Before She Dies Alone – 'She's So Solitary and Isolated Without a Partner'

Our source said: "Diana thrives on performing and the adoration of her fans.

"When she's not on the road, she's planning her next tour. She tells friends she hasn't given up on love and she would love to meet someone, but she never does a thing about it. Success is sweeter, but she does seem lonely without a partner to share her life with, however busy she is."

Following a relationship with record exec Berry Gordy from 1965 to 1970, the Endless Love singer was married two times, to Robert Ellis Silberstein from 1971 to 1977, and to Arne Naess Jr. from 1985 to 2000.

But her last romance, with actor Jon Voight, fizzled after a year in 2006 – and according to our source she hasn't dated anyone since.