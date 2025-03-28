Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Diana Ross
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ailing Diana Ross, 81, 'Being Warned By Pals' to Find New Love Before She Dies Alone – 'She's So Solitary and Isolated Without a Partner'

diana ross warned find love before dies alone
Source: MEGA

Diana Ross is at the center of fears she will die a spinster.

March 28 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

The Supremes once sang You Can't Hurry Love – but pals are telling Diana Ross, who has been single for nearly 20 years, she needs to reach out and touch somebody's hand sooner rather than later, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the 81-year-old diva, currently in the middle of a world tour, claims she's too busy to date.

diana ross warned find love before dies alone
Source: MEGA

Jon Voight, left, and Berry Gordy are among Ross' exes.

Our source said: "Diana thrives on performing and the adoration of her fans.

"When she's not on the road, she's planning her next tour. She tells friends she hasn't given up on love and she would love to meet someone, but she never does a thing about it. Success is sweeter, but she does seem lonely without a partner to share her life with, however busy she is."

Following a relationship with record exec Berry Gordy from 1965 to 1970, the Endless Love singer was married two times, to Robert Ellis Silberstein from 1971 to 1977, and to Arne Naess Jr. from 1985 to 2000.

But her last romance, with actor Jon Voight, fizzled after a year in 2006 – and according to our source she hasn't dated anyone since.

diana ross warned find love before dies alone
Source: MEGA

Insiders say Ross' friends are desperate for her to fit love into her hectic touring schedule.

Our insider added: "The problem is she won't make the first move on finding dates.

"She's got to venture out there if she wants guys to notice. There are plenty of men who'd love to be her main squeeze if she gave them the chance.

"No one wants to see Diana alone, and people tell her all the time she can have a partner AND a career – if only she would believe it herself."

