EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Fears Angelina Jolie Has 'Alienated' Their Brood of 6 Children and Put Them Under a 'Trance'

Shiloh Jolie is looking ever more like her mother Angelina's mini-me, and it's got Brad Pitt fuming and convinced his ex is actively trying to erase all traces of him from their children's lives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shiloh, 18, used to dress just like her 61-year-old dad, but now the aspiring pro dancer is wearing braids reminiscent of her 49-year-old mom's Tomb Raider character, Lara Croft.

She also recently got her first tattoo, a small symbol of Gemini, her and her mom's astrological sign.