EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Fears Angelina Jolie Has 'Alienated' Their Brood of 6 Children and Put Them Under a 'Trance'
Shiloh Jolie is looking ever more like her mother Angelina's mini-me, and it's got Brad Pitt fuming and convinced his ex is actively trying to erase all traces of him from their children's lives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Shiloh, 18, used to dress just like her 61-year-old dad, but now the aspiring pro dancer is wearing braids reminiscent of her 49-year-old mom's Tomb Raider character, Lara Croft.
She also recently got her first tattoo, a small symbol of Gemini, her and her mom's astrological sign.
The source said: "Shiloh purged an item Brad gave her as a child as well, which (he felt was) really cruel and unbearable. It's clear Shiloh's drunk the Kool-Aid from her mom and tried to blot out any resemblance to her father in appearance."
Shiloh legally dropped the Fight Club star's last name as soon as she turned 18 last May.
That decision cut Pitt deep – and now, seeing her morph into an Angelina doppelgänger just "twists the knife," said the insider.
"It's more proof of the trance Angelina has Shiloh and all their kids under, and he feels helpless to stop it. He can't help believing she's styling the children in her image," shared the source.
"Brad has said for years that Angelina's been trash-talking him and pitting the kids against him. It seems she's alienated the whole brood from him – but now he feels it's reached crisis level."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Oscar winner has also been mostly estranged from his other kids, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, since his marriage to Angelina hit the skids in 2016.
Their vicious divorce battle lasted eight years, until a judge finally made it official late last December. But the collateral damage to the family has proven irreparable. Meanwhile, the two are still waging a court battle over their French winery, Château Miraval.
"Brad has hit his breaking point. He's ready to call this like he sees it, and he's planning to tell Shiloh all the things Angelina has done to him," said the source.
"He's always held back out of care for his kids' well-being. But he's done biting his tongue and intends to fight fire with fire.
"Shiloh is an adult now, and he thinks she can take it. He doesn't plan on sugarcoating anything."