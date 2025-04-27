EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner's Fiancé Fumes as Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Courts Her for Co-Starring Roles in Tinseltown

Ben Affleck hanging around former wife Jennifer Garner like a gadfly has already ticked off her fiancé, John Miller – and now the Batman star is further pushing the envelope by talking about them making movies together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"John has just about had it with Ben's meddling," shared an insider.

Besides coparenting their kids, our sources said Affleck, 52, has been leaning heavily on Garner, 53, since his high-profile bust-up with Jennifer Lopez – and now he's itching to add a working relationship to the mix.