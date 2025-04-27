EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner's Fiancé Fumes as Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Courts Her for Co-Starring Roles in Tinseltown
Ben Affleck hanging around former wife Jennifer Garner like a gadfly has already ticked off her fiancé, John Miller – and now the Batman star is further pushing the envelope by talking about them making movies together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"John has just about had it with Ben's meddling," shared an insider.
Besides coparenting their kids, our sources said Affleck, 52, has been leaning heavily on Garner, 53, since his high-profile bust-up with Jennifer Lopez – and now he's itching to add a working relationship to the mix.
Affleck apparently wants to rekindle some of the onscreen magic they shared when the two starred together in the 2003 superhero flick Daredevil, and a movie recoupling would likely have the support of Affleck's Artists Equity studio partner Matt Damon and wife Lucy, who still consider Garner a close friend.
A source said: "That friendship is going to make it very easy for Garner to work with Matt and Affleck's studio, and even get some of her own projects done. She has a special voice as a filmmaker, with a gift for romantic comedies and feel-good stuff, as opposed to the dramas and thrillers Ben and Matt usually make."
But what may be good for Jen creatively could be tough on her romance with John.
Sources previously told RadarOnline.com Jen and burger CEO John, 47, were driven to couples therapy because of Ben's interference, and John demanded that Jen draw proper boundaries.
It's said to be a tough balancing act for her, especially with Affleck often gushing about what a great mom she is to their kids: Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.
"Ben makes it clear how much affection and admiration he still has for Jen as a mom, an actress and even as a businesswoman,” said an insider. "She's good at just about everything and continues to be incredibly important to him.
"For Jen, working with Ben's studio would be a no-brainer. Even if Ben blurs the boundaries between them, she knows where to draw the line.
"But that's likely not enough to keep John happy."