Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Garner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner's Fiancé Fumes as Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Courts Her for Co-Starring Roles in Tinseltown

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jen Garner
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner's fiancé is fuming as Ben Affleck courts her for co-starring film roles in Hollywood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 27 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck hanging around former wife Jennifer Garner like a gadfly has already ticked off her fiancé, John Miller – and now the Batman star is further pushing the envelope by talking about them making movies together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"John has just about had it with Ben's meddling," shared an insider.

Besides coparenting their kids, our sources said Affleck, 52, has been leaning heavily on Garner, 53, since his high-profile bust-up with Jennifer Lopez – and now he's itching to add a working relationship to the mix.

jennifer garner fiance ben affleck film roles
Source: MEGA

Matt Damon and wife Lucy reportedly support Ben Affleck's plans to reunite with Garner on-screen.

Affleck apparently wants to rekindle some of the onscreen magic they shared when the two starred together in the 2003 superhero flick Daredevil, and a movie recoupling would likely have the support of Affleck's Artists Equity studio partner Matt Damon and wife Lucy, who still consider Garner a close friend.

A source said: "That friendship is going to make it very easy for Garner to work with Matt and Affleck's studio, and even get some of her own projects done. She has a special voice as a filmmaker, with a gift for romantic comedies and feel-good stuff, as opposed to the dramas and thrillers Ben and Matt usually make."

But what may be good for Jen creatively could be tough on her romance with John.

Sources previously told RadarOnline.com Jen and burger CEO John, 47, were driven to couples therapy because of Ben's interference, and John demanded that Jen draw proper boundaries.

jennifer garner fiance ben affleck film roles
Source: MEGA

John Miller is said to be reaching his limit as Affleck continues leaning on Garner after his J.Lo split.

It's said to be a tough balancing act for her, especially with Affleck often gushing about what a great mom she is to their kids: Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.

"Ben makes it clear how much affection and admiration he still has for Jen as a mom, an actress and even as a businesswoman,” said an insider. "She's good at just about everything and continues to be incredibly important to him.

jennifer garner fiance ben affleck film roles
Source: MEGA

Hollywood insiders hint Affleck's studio could boost Garner's rom-com projects -- at a personal cost.

"For Jen, working with Ben's studio would be a no-brainer. Even if Ben blurs the boundaries between them, she knows where to draw the line.

"But that's likely not enough to keep John happy."

