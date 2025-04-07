EXCLUSIVE: 'Unabomber 2.0': How UnitedHealthcare CEO 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione Idolized Ted Kaczynski
Before Luigi Mangione allegedly gunned down the CEO of UnitedHealthcare outside a hotel in New York, he may have been inspired by another homegrown terrorist – the Unabomber.
Mangione seemed to sympathize with Ted Kaczynski, RadarOnline.com can reveal, the former math prodigy who abandoned society to carry out a decades-long campaign against technology – killing three people and injuring 23 more.
Much like Kaczynski, Mangione was a gifted student. The 26-year-old graduated from an Ivy school, lived a luxe life in Hawaii, and was well-liked among peers and colleagues.
That all apparently changed after he contracted Isthmic spondylolisthesis – a spinal condition where one vertebra slips forward over the vertebra below it. The intense back pain would plague him from then on, and he would decry surgery as ineffective.
While an exact motive for the targeted killing of Brian Thompson has yet to be revealed, Mangione reportedly said the back operation went wrong, and some crime analysts believe this could have driven the Maryland man to the brink.
Mangione's connection with Kaczynski came after he read the Unabomber's "manifesto," Industrial Society and Its Future, in which he reasoned his acts of terror as a form of protest to technological dependencies.
Mangione read the 35,000 word hand-typed document as part of his book club, and instantly sympathized with its author. In an online review, shared in February 2024, he reasoned: "It’s easy to quickly and thoughtlessly write this off as a manifesto of a lunatic in order to avoid facing some of the uncomfortable problems it identifies.
"But it’s simply impossible to ignore how prescient many of his predictions about modern society turned out to be."
Although he categorized Kaczynski as a "violent individual" who deserved to be imprisoned, Mangione also argued: "While these actions tend to be characterized as those of a crazy luddite, however, they are more accurately seen as those of an extreme political revolutionary."
His review continued: "When all other forms of communication fail, violence is necessary to survive. You may not like his methods, but to see things from his perspective, it’s not terrorism. It’s war and a revolution."
Mangione believe "violence against those who lead us to such destruction is justified as self-defense."
He then turned his attention directly to the health care industry, accusing: "These companies don't care about you, or your kids, or your grandkids. They have zero qualms about burning down the planet for a buck, so why should we have any qualms about burning them down to survive?
We're animals just like everything else on this planet, except we've forgotten the law of the jungle and bend over for our overlords when any other animal would recognize the threat and fight to the death for their survival. 'Violence never solved anything' is a statement uttered by cowards and predators."
When Mangione was arrested after a five-day manhunt by a cop inside a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, he reportedly had a manifesto of his own.
In it, he wrote about his own oppositions – in this case, to the health care system. He wrote: "I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy."
Mangione added: These [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it.
"Many have illuminated the corruption and greed decades ago and the problems simply remain."
The manifesto concluded: "It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty."