EXCLUSIVE: 'Unabomber 2.0': How UnitedHealthcare CEO 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione Idolized Ted Kaczynski

Mangione's connection with Kaczynski came after he read the Unabomber's "manifesto," Industrial Society and Its Future, in which he reasoned his acts of terror as a form of protest to technological dependencies.

Mangione read the 35,000 word hand-typed document as part of his book club, and instantly sympathized with its author. In an online review, shared in February 2024, he reasoned: "It’s easy to quickly and thoughtlessly write this off as a manifesto of a lunatic in order to avoid facing some of the uncomfortable problems it identifies.

"But it’s simply impossible to ignore how prescient many of his predictions about modern society turned out to be."

Although he categorized Kaczynski as a "violent individual" who deserved to be imprisoned, Mangione also argued: "While these actions tend to be characterized as those of a crazy luddite, however, they are more accurately seen as those of an extreme political revolutionary."

His review continued: "When all other forms of communication fail, violence is necessary to survive. You may not like his methods, but to see things from his perspective, it’s not terrorism. It’s war and a revolution."