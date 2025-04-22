Matt Damon's Wife 'Desperate' for Ben Affleck to Move On from Ex-Wives Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez By Setting Him Up on Dates With Her Pals
Ben Affleck is being encouraged to get over ex-wives and jump back into the dating game by his best friend's wife.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the twice-divorced actor, 52, is being eyed up for potential dates with pals of Luciana Barroso, partner of longstanding close friend Matt Damon.
A source told The Daily Mail: "Ben's been on a couple of under the radar dates, but so far there's been no magic for him.
"Ben told both Luciana and Matt he needs more time, but Luciana has two potential friends lined up and is keen to see if Ben would hit it off with them."
Barroso, 48, has more than enough experience when it comes to maintaining a healthy relationship.
The Argentinian former bartender has been with Damon, 54, since 2003 and married for 20 years.
The couple, who got matching tattoos and never spend more than two weeks apart, share daughters Isabella, 18, Gia, 16, and Stella, 14. Barroso is also mother to 26-year-old Alexia from her first marriage.
In recent months, Affleck has been growing close to his first wife, Garner, 53, the mother of his three children, and they were snapped hugging at a paintballing experience in February, weeks after his divorce from Lopez, 55, was finalized.
He recently broke his silence on the split, insisting there was "no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" behind their breakup, before confessing that talking about the split felt "embarrassing" and "vulnerable."
He added: "The truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."
Meanwhile, Lopez spoke about her need to be "alone" following their split.
She said: “You have to be healthy.
“You have to be complete if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like,
“I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.”
After such a public and intrusive breakup, it is perhaps no surprise that Affleck is in no rush to date and is instead keen to focus on work and his children Violet, 18, Finn, 16, and Samuel, 13.
What he does know is that, as a recovering alcoholic, any new love interests will need to be sober.
Having first sought help for his alcoholism in 2001, Affleck has since been in rehab multiple times. His drinking led to the breakdown of his marriage to Garner.
Another insider added: "Right now, he is putting all of his time into work, but when he is ready he is looking to date a woman who is sober.
"His recovery family is urging him to date a woman in the recovery community. Ben being with a woman who drinks is not conducive to his sobriety."