Hailey Bieber Reveals Her 'Shocking' Health Condition Has RETURNED Amid Husband Justin's Latest Worrying Behavior During Drug-Fueled Coachella Appearance
Hailey Bieber has opened up about her serious health condition, which has returned amid concerns over her husband Justin's wayward behavior.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 28, has two ovarian cysts, having previously experienced the painful lumps back in 2022.
She wrote the distressing news over an image of herself, which she posted on Instagram stories, looking worried as she was reclined on a beige sofa at her rental near Palm Springs, California.
Hailey added: "If you deal with ovarian cysts I'm right there with ya!"
In 2022, she opened up about having a cyst the size of an apple.
Hailey said: "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS," referring to polycystic ovary syndrome, "but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."
She shared a photo of her stomach with a small bulge, writing "not a baby" next to it.
According to the Mayo Clinic, ovarian cysts are sacs, usually filled with fluid, in an ovary or on its surface.
Females have two ovaries. One ovary is located on each side of the uterus.
Each ovary is about the size and shape of an almond. Eggs develop and mature in the ovaries. Eggs are released in monthly cycles during the childbearing years.
Ovarian cysts are common. Most of the time, you have little or no discomfort, and the cysts are harmless. Most cysts go away without treatment within a few months.
Mother-of-one Hailey's worrying health update comes as her wayward husband Justin, 31, sparked further concern for his well-being while attending the Coachella music festival last weekend alongside herself, his pals and his teen brother.
RadarOnline.com revealed the Sorry singer displayed "disturbing" and "concerning" behavior”, while displaying a very slim figure.
In the videos taken by fans, the troubled singer was listening to Kendrick Lamar's hit song Not Like Us – and it led to major fan concern.
In the comments section on TikTok, one user wrote: "Justin is crashing out like Aaron Carter did... everyone needs to (pray) for this young man."
Another commented: "He is not okay, he does need help, poor Justin Bieber."
A third added: "I don’t think Bieber is with us anymore."
A fourth penned: "I seriously worry about Justin. He is a good soul. He’s been through so much. He was so wronged at such a young age. My heart hurts for him. Heavenly Father, please keep your angels around Justin Bieber and protect him."
In one of the other clips making its way around social media, the Baby singer was caught on camera taking hits from a blunt with his younger brother right beside him.
After Hailey noticed the teen near his big brother, she was seen quickly intervening and putting her hands on 15-year-old Jaxon’s shoulders and directing him to go in the opposite direction.
Many fans were also quick to slam the singer for his behavior around his own sibling, with one writing: "This is so scary."
Another said: "I kinda feel bad for #her!? Because she had to take Justin’s little brother out of there."
A third added: "Just embarrassing."