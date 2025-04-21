Justin Bieber Sparks Fresh Fears Over 'Disturbing' Behavior At Coachella Party Near His Teen Brother Which Caused Wife Hailey to Intervene — 'Somebody Save Him'
Justin Bieber has sparked fresh fears for his health after his latest Coachella appearance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sorry singer displayed "disturbing" and "concerning" behavior while attending the music festival once again with pals, his wife Hailey Bieber and his teen brother.
Over the weekend, Bieber, 31, displayed his very slim figure while attending the festival in Indio, California, shirtless and appeared to be smoking.
In the videos, the troubled singer was listening to Kendrick Lamar’s hit song Not Like Us – and it led to major fan concern.
In the comments section on TikTok, one user wrote: "Justin is crashing out like Aaron Carter did... everyone needs to (pray) for this young man."
Another commented: "He is not okay, he does need help, poor Justin Bieber."
A third added: "I don’t think Bieber is with us anymore."
A fourth penned: "I seriously worry about Justin. He is a good soul. He’s been through so much. He was so wronged at such a young age. My heart hurts for him. Heavenly Father, please keep your angels around Justin Bieber and protect him."
In one of the other clips making its way around social media, the Baby singer was caught on camera taking hits from a blunt with his younger brother right beside him.
After Bieber's wife, Hailey, noticed the teen near his big brother, she was seen quickly intervening and putting her hands on 15-year-old Jaxon’s shoulders and directing him to go in the opposite direction.
Many fans were also quick to slam the singer for his behavior around his own sibling, with one writing: "This is so scary."
Another said: "I kinda feel bad for #her!? because she had to take Justin’s little brother out of there."
A third added, "Just embarrassing."
Bieber has been making headlines for months now because of his behavior and appearance – especially after his ex Selena Gomez got engaged and Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested.
As rumors circulated that the singer was "broke," Bieber hit back at the allegations by issuing a defiant statement.
The statement was in response to a story published by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, in which a former employee on Bieber's team claimed the star was millions of dollars in debt after he cancelled his Justice World Tour following multiple postponements due to health issues.
The comment read: "This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.
"As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But they won't deter him from staying committed to following the right path.
"Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress ... either doesn't understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality."
Rumors of money issues started after the singer canceled his tour in February 2023.
The tour was originally scheduled to begin in 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then delayed once again in 2022 after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused facial paralysis.
In March 2023, he cancelled the remaining tour dates indefinitely.