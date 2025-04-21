Justin Bieber Sparks Fresh Fears Over 'Disturbing' Behavior At Coachella Party Near His Teen Brother Which Caused Wife Hailey to Intervene — 'Somebody Save Him'

Over the weekend, Bieber, 31, displayed his very slim figure while attending the festival in Indio, California, shirtless and appeared to be smoking.

In the videos, the troubled singer was listening to Kendrick Lamar’s hit song Not Like Us – and it led to major fan concern.

In the comments section on TikTok, one user wrote: "Justin is crashing out like Aaron Carter did... everyone needs to (pray) for this young man."

Another commented: "He is not okay, he does need help, poor Justin Bieber."

A third added: "I don’t think Bieber is with us anymore."

A fourth penned: "I seriously worry about Justin. He is a good soul. He’s been through so much. He was so wronged at such a young age. My heart hurts for him. Heavenly Father, please keep your angels around Justin Bieber and protect him."