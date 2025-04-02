EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber 'Wants Attention' and Appears 'Stressed About Turning The Camera Off' — as Body Language Expert Highlights Singer's Struggles Seen in Disturbing New Instagram Live
Justin Bieber has sparked major fan concern after he went live on Instagram.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 31, "wants attention" and appeared "stressed about turning the camera off" while appearing in a recent Instagram video over the weekend, according to a body language expert.
Over the weekend, Bieber left fans concerned for his well-being after he appeared in a livestream video looking hollow-eyed, skeletal and dazed.
In the clip, the 31-year-old was shirtless as he rapped along to a new song, which said: "You just a little bitty b----, for sure."
After the video went viral on social media, fans expressed their concern for the father-of-one.
One person wrote: "He's not ok. We can all see what’s going to happen here!"
Another said: "So freaking sad."
A third commented: "Whatever he is going through and trying to reconcile inside himself, I will always grant him grace."
Body language expert & behavior analyst Traci Brown shared her thoughts about the video with RadarOnline.com.
She explained: "His eyes don't appear to be glassy. But they're certainly not as wide open as we usually see from him.
"He is able to keep the beat, though. The only thing we can tell for sure is that he's a bit stressed about turning the camera off. That's evidenced by the tightening of his lips as he seemingly reaches to turn it off."
Brown continued: "With any video or in-person interaction, the first question investigators ask is 'What does this person want me to feel about them?' In this case, it's something about not being on the straight and narrow.
"Is it about being absorbed in the moment and wanting attention, or is there more? Anyone who posts videos wants attention."
After the series of posts, Bieber briefly deactivated his Instagram account.
Fans then noticed following the concerning video, the pop singer's wife, Hailey Bieber, seemed to unfollow him on the social media platform.
After divorce rumors started swirling, the model took to social media and said: "It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!"
Within the last few weeks, the pop singer has sparked major health fears after his recent outings in New York City alongside Hailey.
Bieber was spotted out displaying a "skeletal" appearance, which left fans worried for his well-being.
During one outing in late January, the singer kept a stern look on his face as he walked down the street and at one point closed his eyes.
After photos circulated from the outing, one fan said: "It sounds like social anxiety, and he looks deeply sad."
A second wrote: "He's looking rough!"
Another added: "He doesn’t look well."
Some have attributed the 31-year-old's disheveled public appearances to his marriage, which sources have claimed is in trouble mainly due to his "unacceptable behavior."
An insider said: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.
"She loves him madly, but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him.
"His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."