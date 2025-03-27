EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber 'Set to Pour Marriage Woes' and 'Fears Over Sean Combs Sex Scandal' into New Music — 'He's Making This Album on the Orders of His Therapist'
Tormented Justin Bieber is back in the studio and recording his first album in four years in a bid to save his marriage.
And he’s also pouring out his woes over the fall of his former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs after being ordered to channel his demons into music by his marriage counselor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The troubled star is working with British-born Fred Again who co-wrote and co-produced Bieber and Ed Sheeran's 2019 hit I Don't Care.
An insider told us: "Justin is looking to make a new album with Fred. It is pretty earlier days but they’ve shared some studio time together.
"Justin has really taken the advice from his counselor to heart. Amidst all the drama of Diddy's arrest, he's been urged to pour his emotions into music.
"The guy's marriage is hanging by a thread, and channeling his trauma into something creative might just be the therapy he needs. Word is that the melodies he's crafting are packed with raw emotion.
"Music has always been a way for artists to process their feelings, and if he can turn this turmoil into chart-topping hits, it might save not just his marriage but also help his career massively."
Reports of marriage troubles have long plagued the new parents, who welcomed son Jack Blues in August 2024.
The crux of the problem is said to be that 28-year-old model Hailey is "fed up" with the 31-year-old Baby singer's infantile behavior – and other insiders say he is tortured over Combs' sex scandal.
As previously reported, the one-time teen idol has also been in "full panic mode" ever since Combs, was locked up six months ago on sex trafficking charges, all of which the rap mogul denies.
Sources also said Bieber is "terrified" he'll get subpoenaed when Combs’s case goes to trial, and the fear of what might get exposed has sent him into a downward spiral that has rocked his six-year marriage.
Bieber was forced to quit the rest of his Justice World Tour in 2022 after suffering partial facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and he took a step back from music to prioritise his health.
In an Instagram video when he first postponed shows in June 2022, Bieber explained: “Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.
“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.
“My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders.) To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better."
Bieber's tour was due to end on March 25, 2023, in Kraków, Poland, but wrapped in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 4, 2022.
The singer featured on rapper Don Toliver's track Private Landing as well as a stripped-back cut of SZA's Snooze in 2023.
He hasn’t put out an album since 2021's Justice.