EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber 'Set to Pour Marriage Woes' and 'Fears Over Sean Combs Sex Scandal' into New Music — 'He's Making This Album on the Orders of His Therapist'

The troubled star is working with British-born Fred Again who co-wrote and co-produced Bieber and Ed Sheeran's 2019 hit I Don't Care.

An insider told us: "Justin is looking to make a new album with Fred. It is pretty earlier days but they’ve shared some studio time together.

"Justin has really taken the advice from his counselor to heart. Amidst all the drama of Diddy's arrest, he's been urged to pour his emotions into music.

"The guy's marriage is hanging by a thread, and channeling his trauma into something creative might just be the therapy he needs. Word is that the melodies he's crafting are packed with raw emotion.

"Music has always been a way for artists to process their feelings, and if he can turn this turmoil into chart-topping hits, it might save not just his marriage but also help his career massively."

Reports of marriage troubles have long plagued the new parents, who welcomed son Jack Blues in August 2024.