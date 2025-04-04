Your tip
Revealed: Hailey Bieber's Desperate Call for Assistance — As 'Manic' Husband Justin Has 'Stopped Eating and Sleeping'

hailey bieber pray justin bieber help pp
Source: MEGA;@justinbieber/instagram

Hailey Bieber has made a desperate call for help in a bid to stop her husband Justin's self destruction.

April 4 2025, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Hailey Bieber has asked her family and friends to "pray" for husband Justin as she becomes increasingly worried about his erratic behavior.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 28, has sparked desperate calls for an intervention to prevent him from suffering a fate similar to other befallen child stars like Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes.

justin bieber most shocking online video dazed hollow eyed hailey divorce drama pp
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

Bieber's livestream last week sparked concern from fans over his well-being.

Now, a church insider has laid bare Hailey's turmoil, revealing the Rhode Beauty founder, who shares seven-month-old son Jack with the singer, has asked close friends and family to pray for her husband.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "He's in a spiral. He's manic, not sleeping, hardly eating, sending frantic texts in the middle of the night.

"He often doesn't make a lot of sense, but he is convinced that he does. He doesn't realize how much help he needs, and everyone around him is really worried."

In recent weeks, Bieber has become increasingly unrecognizable courtesy of his gaunt, dazed and hollow-eyed appearance.

justin bieber most shocking online video dazed hollow eyed hailey divorce drama
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

The Baby hitmaker rapped while shirtless in the bizarre livestream, as he appeared gaunt, dazed and hollow-eyed.

And his behavior has also fueled concerns, such as appearing in videos of himself taking drags from a bong, smoking weed and acting erratically on impromptu live streams.

Hailey's father, actor Stephen Baldwin, 58, is believed to be concerned for his daughter's welfare and hinted at Bieber's private troubles in an interview last year.

Born-again Christian Baldwin shared a post from Pastor Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, publicly asking for prayers for the couple.

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," read the since deleted post, which went on to discuss threats to the couple's "faith, marriage and life in general."

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Worried Hailey has asked her friends and family to pray for her husband Justin.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Marx added.

The post, shared in February 2024, reportedly incensed Hailey at the time.

Now, it's such a different story.

The church insider added: "Hailey has asked everyone around her to bathe Justin in prayer.

"She can't pull him out of this. People close to him don't think even he can pull himself out of this. Only God can help him now. We've been here before but maybe not this bad."

Having previously been in denial, Hailey is now desperate for help, according to another source close to the model, who claimed she has struggled to accept quite how dire the situation has become.

justin bieber aaron carter
Source: Instagram/@aaroncarter

Gary Madatyan recalled trying to help his best friend Aaron Carter before his death as he reveals fears for Bieber.

"Hailey had been making out that he's OK and she was trying to ignore the major problems he's been dealing with," the insider said. "She was putting on a brave face because she doesn't want to admit Justin has huge challenges he needs to overcome."

Earlier this week RadarOnline.com revealed a close friend of tragic star Aaron Carter, who died in 2022 aged just 34, has urged Bieber to get help before it's too late.

Gary Madatyan told us: "I see Justin in the same situation Aaron was in...when I look at these pictures, it's reminding me of Aaron. I think someone needs to jump in and save this kid's life before it's too late.

"Someone professional has to jump in and save his life because he's not getting better...he's getting worse."

