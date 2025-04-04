Revealed: Hailey Bieber's Desperate Call for Assistance — As 'Manic' Husband Justin Has 'Stopped Eating and Sleeping'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 28, has sparked desperate calls for an intervention to prevent him from suffering a fate similar to other befallen child stars like Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes .

Hailey Bieber has asked her family and friends to "pray" for husband Justin as she becomes increasingly worried about his erratic behavior .

In recent weeks, Bieber has become increasingly unrecognizable courtesy of his gaunt, dazed and hollow-eyed appearance.

"He often doesn't make a lot of sense, but he is convinced that he does. He doesn't realize how much help he needs, and everyone around him is really worried."

An insider told The Daily Mail : "He's in a spiral. He's manic, not sleeping, hardly eating, sending frantic texts in the middle of the night.

Now, a church insider has laid bare Hailey's turmoil, revealing the Rhode Beauty founder, who shares seven-month-old son Jack with the singer, has asked close friends and family to pray for her husband.

The Baby hitmaker rapped while shirtless in the bizarre livestream, as he appeared gaunt, dazed and hollow-eyed.

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," read the since deleted post, which went on to discuss threats to the couple's "faith, marriage and life in general."

Born-again Christian Baldwin shared a post from Pastor Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, publicly asking for prayers for the couple.

Hailey's father, actor Stephen Baldwin , 58, is believed to be concerned for his daughter's welfare and hinted at Bieber's private troubles in an interview last year.

And his behavior has also fueled concerns, such as appearing in videos of himself taking drags from a bong, smoking weed and acting erratically on impromptu live streams.

Worried Hailey has asked her friends and family to pray for her husband Justin.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Marx added.

The post, shared in February 2024, reportedly incensed Hailey at the time.

Now, it's such a different story.

The church insider added: "Hailey has asked everyone around her to bathe Justin in prayer.

"She can't pull him out of this. People close to him don't think even he can pull himself out of this. Only God can help him now. We've been here before but maybe not this bad."

Having previously been in denial, Hailey is now desperate for help, according to another source close to the model, who claimed she has struggled to accept quite how dire the situation has become.