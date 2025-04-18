EXCLUSIVE: Justin and Hailey Bieber Divorce Bombshell — How Couple Is Set to Go to War Over $350Million in Assets

Hailey Bieber is said to be "tired" of husband Justin Bieber's erratic behavior, but $350million in assets – and an eight-month-old baby boy Jack – have thrown a wrench in potential divorce plans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While rumors about the 28-year-old Rhode beauty founder and the 31-year-old singer's marriage have swirled for months, sources claimed the new mom is done following his most recent eyebrow-raising stunt.