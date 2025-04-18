EXCLUSIVE: Justin and Hailey Bieber Divorce Bombshell — How Couple Is Set to Go to War Over $350Million in Assets
Hailey Bieber is said to be "tired" of husband Justin Bieber's erratic behavior, but $350million in assets – and an eight-month-old baby boy Jack – have thrown a wrench in potential divorce plans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While rumors about the 28-year-old Rhode beauty founder and the 31-year-old singer's marriage have swirled for months, sources claimed the new mom is done following his most recent eyebrow-raising stunt.
On March 29, the Baby singer recording a concerning Instagram Live video in which he appeared to be in a daze while he bobbed his head along to music.
Fans quickly raised alarm over Justin's gaunt and "droopy" appearance – and even questioned if he was under the influence, noting he looked "high as a kite."
Unfortunately for Hailey, the Instagram Live was one of many similar posts from her husband in recent weeks.
Justin additionally made a bizarre appearance at a Rhode beauty event on February 20, sparking further concern for his mental and physical health.
Weeks later, he posted about struggling with "anger issues," adding: "I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic."
Meanwhile, a source told us the singer has been acting out amid trouble in his marriage.
While most couples are busy soaking in magical moments after welcoming a child, Hailey and Justin were said to be at odds with each other.
The insider said: "They're in a bad place."
Our source noted this chapter has been challenging for the first-time parents, especially Justin.
They added: "Becoming parents has been stressful for both of them – but while Hailey's been balancing her career and taking care of Jack, Justin appears to be going off the rails."
The insider continued: "Hailey's tired of it. She doesn't like who Justin's hanging out with in the studio.
"They seem like a bunch of enablers, and she feels he'd be better off at home."
Justin has previously opened up about his mental health struggles and abusing Xanax.
In a 2019 interview with Vogue he said: "It got pretty dark. There were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was breathing."
Although the pair has battled through tough times before – including coinciding health issues when Hailey suffered a mini stroke in 2022 and Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome three months later – the source claimed Hailey has reached a breaking point.
They explained: "Justin's been fragile, and this just proves he's as confused as ever.
"They're not throwing in the towel yet, but they sure seem to be dancing around the idea."
As RadarOnline.com reported, this isn't the first time an insider has said Hailey has reached her "breaking point" with her husband.
After Justin posted photos smoking from a glass bong in early March, a source said: "His behavior's been troubling for some time.
"What fans are seeing is just a small taste of what his life is really like.
"He goes through periods where he isolates, then periods where he's active and will spend time with friends. Justin can also have pretty intense low periods."
They noted Justin's behavior "takes a toll" on his wife, who "loves him madly" but knows "he's a loose cannon."
The source added: ""Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. She's at her breaking point.