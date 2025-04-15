EXCLUSIVE: How Hailey Bieber has Turned into 'Spiralling' Husband Justin's 'Tech Tyrant' By Following and Unfollowing Him on Social Media Amid Secret Split Rumors

Spiraling pop star Justin Bieber's wife Hailey shocked fans when she "unfollowed" him on social media – and even though the model claims it was just a "glitch," insiders said she's sending a pointed message to her troubled hubby to "get help or I'm gone."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 28-year-old beauty recently reached "the end of her rope" and told Justin, 31, she's leaving him unless he gets professional help... now.

"She's doing everything to help but is fed up with his self-pitying," an insider told us. "He needs help and, to be honest, she's tired of telling him to get it."

Justin was already on a downward trajectory last year when his onetime mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 55, was caged on a litany of charges, including sex trafficking, all of which he denied.