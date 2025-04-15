EXCLUSIVE: How Hailey Bieber has Turned into 'Spiralling' Husband Justin's 'Tech Tyrant' By Following and Unfollowing Him on Social Media Amid Secret Split Rumors
Spiraling pop star Justin Bieber's wife Hailey shocked fans when she "unfollowed" him on social media – and even though the model claims it was just a "glitch," insiders said she's sending a pointed message to her troubled hubby to "get help or I'm gone."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 28-year-old beauty recently reached "the end of her rope" and told Justin, 31, she's leaving him unless he gets professional help... now.
"She's doing everything to help but is fed up with his self-pitying," an insider told us. "He needs help and, to be honest, she's tired of telling him to get it."
Justin was already on a downward trajectory last year when his onetime mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 55, was caged on a litany of charges, including sex trafficking, all of which he denied.
Sources say fears Justin's secret past with Combs will surface have sent the Baby singer's physical and emotional health into a tailspin.
They added the star is driving away everyone in his life, including Hailey.
"It's killing her to see him self-destruct," our insider said. "She's made it clear that if he ignores her this time, it will be the last."
Hailey stopped following Justin after he went online bare-chested to share a wacky rap.
Seemingly barely conscious, Justin swayed from side to side while singing the lyrics: "You just a little bitty b----, for sure."
After the disturbing post, Hailey disappeared from Justin's list of followers, lending credence to rumors of marriage problems.
She quickly posted: "It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!"
But our insider claimed: "Hailey's trying to distract people by saying it was a technical issue, but no one really buys that."
Ironically, Justin also blamed outside forces in January when he appeared to unfollow Hailey.
The singer later insisted "someone" hacked his account to make the change.
"These bizarre digital back-and-forths are telling," our insider said. "Their marriage is clearly in jeopardy. Friends fear they're on the verge of breaking up."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Justin's longtime assistant Mateo Caldas has "given up" on him after six years.
And his current strange behavior comes at a seemingly tough time for Hailey as she struggles to balance her own career with caring for the couple's 7-month-old son, Jack Blues.
Our source said: "Hailey needs Justin to grow up – not just for her sake, but their son's."