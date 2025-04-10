Jean-Claude Van Damme Slams Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Him as 'Grotesque' After Claims 5 Romanian Women Were 'Gifted' to Him at Cannes Party
Jean-Claude Van Damme has delivered a knockout response to sex trafficking allegations involving multiple Romanian women, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The statement follows a report indicating a criminal complaint was filed with Romanian authorities, alleging the 64-year-old had sexual relations with five females trafficked by a criminal organization led by Morel Bolea.
Van Damme's declaration comes one week after CNN affiliate Antena 3 reported the formal accusation was filed with the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism.
The action star's agent, Patrick Goavec, said on Wednesday: "We have become aware of articles alleging an alleged affair in Cannes involving Mr. Jean-Claude Van Damme."
He told People: "The reported facts are both grotesque and non-existent. Mr. Van Damme does not wish to comment or fuel this rumor, which is as absurd as it is unfounded."
The alleged incidents are said to have occurred in Cannes at an event hosted by the Belgian actor, where the women – all models – were reportedly offered to him as a "gift."
The ladies were "in a state of vulnerability, with suspicions they were being exploited under Article 182 of the Criminal Code," said Adrian Cuculis – an attorney representing one of the alleged victims.
Cuculis explained: "At one point in Cannes, at an event organized by Jean-Claude Van Damme, several Romanians who are currently being investigated for the establishment of a criminal group and pimping allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women – photo models in Romania – for him to have sexual relations (with)."
He continued: "The person who received those benefits knew their condition. From the witness statements, it is very clear that Jean-Claude Van Damme knew that these people were being exploited."
One of the women who witnessed the alleged incident reported the information to prosecutors, leading DIICOT to launch a criminal investigation into the actor.
The case will be forwarded to the High Court of Cassation in France, where criminal proceedings must be approved.
According to Antena 3, the suspects in the case will be summoned to Romania to provide statements.
Cuculis further said the incident is now part of a broader investigation into human trafficking and the trafficking of minors, launched by the Prosecutor's Office in Romania in 2020.
Born in Belgium, Van Damme gained fame with Bloodsport in 1988 and went on to star in iconic action films like Kickboxer, Double Impact, and The Expendables 2. He most recently voiced characters in Minions: Rise of Gru (2022) and The Gardener (2025).
The actor has been married five times to four different women and has three children: Kristopher and Bianca Brigitte, with his third wife Gladys Portugues, and Nicholas, with his fourth wife Darcy LaPier.
In 2018, his son Nicholas pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after allegedly holding a roommate at knifepoint in Phoenix.
He was sentenced to 18 months of probation for the incident.