Jean-Claude Van Damme 'Was GIVEN Sex Trafficked Romanian Women' at Cannes Launch Party Linked to Scandal-Hit Model Agency Boss
Hollywood action hero Jean-Claude Van Damme is facing fresh claims he was gifted with five trafficked women at a TV launch party, according to reports.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the movie veteran, dubbed 'The Muscles from Brussels.' is facing a potential criminal investigation from Romanian authorities following a police complaint filed on April 2.
It alleges five women were "given" to Van Damme at a glitzy Cannes launch party in 2015 – a gathering reportedly linked to Romanian suspected trafficker Morel Bolea, a former modelling agency boss.
One woman told investigators: "When we got there, we realised we weren't participating in a film festival event, but rather at the launch of a TV series starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, which was held in a hotel event room."
She claimed one of the event's organisers "took five of his girls from the Fashion TV team and sent them to Van Damme."
It is not known whether Van Damme, 64, was aware the women were trafficked.
His agent, Patrick Goavec, said: "Mr Van Damme does not wish to comment on or fuel this rumour, which is as absurd as it is unfounded."
Romanian lawyer Adrian Cuculis, who filed the complaint, represents a separate woman allegedly trafficked by Bolea at just 15-years-old.
He said: "They were basically offered to Van Damme… this is the allegation that Jean-Claude Van Damme used the services of one or more exploited girls”
"They were there for making sexual intercourse with this guy… if Jean-Claude Van Damme hooked up with them in the club and they went and engaged in six-person intercourse, it's perfectly fine.
"But if somebody comes to you keeping her hand in his hand and says 'OK off you go with him into the room' this means something else."
Police have reportedly launched a probe into the Bloodsport star as part of a wider investigation into Bolea's alleged trafficking ring.
Mr Cuculis added: "The (police) investigation has already been launched since Friday. I received a note from the prosecutor's office saying that they merged this file into the file that was opened in Morel Bolea’s case and they are conducting an investigation regarding our accusations."
The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Bucharest – the same unit prosecuting Andrew Tate – confirmed receipt of the complaint but declined to comment further.
The case centres on accusations Van Damme used "services of an exploited person," under Romanian criminal code Article 216.
Locations and whereabouts of the women involved remain unknown.
Mr Bolea was arrested in 2022 and is accused of exploiting girls, including minors, via "psychological pressure" between 2000 and 2016.
He has not responded to the latest claims.