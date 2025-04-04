Jean-Claude Van Damme 'Lived on the Street and Stole Food' Before Striking Gold with Martial Arts Film 'Bloodsport' — As Actor's 'Career Now Over' Amid Sex Trafficking Scandal

Now the big screen legend's career may completely be done as he's been accused of sleeping with sex trafficking victims , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jean-Claude Van Damme found himself barely being able to survive on the streets, leaning on stealing food before his career took off with the martial arts classic Bloodsport.

“I met (Golan) weeks later, and he said, ‘My friend. Michael Dudikoff. He is a star. Chuck Norris. He is a star. You will never be a star,'" the actor recalled.

According to Van Damme, he showed off his now famous roundhouse kick, executing it right over the producer's head. However, while Golan didn't care for it, the film buyers dining alongside him were impressed enough to urge Golan to invite Van Damme to a meeting.

In a 2019 interview with Role Recall , Van Damme recalled how much he was struggling before he got his massive break, noting a chance encounter he had with Cannon Films executive Menahem Golan while waiting on his table at a Los Angeles restaurant.

He continued: "This voice I have, this intuition voice I’ve had for years and years, said, ‘Go around the desk and beg, bro. This is your last shot, right?’

“I was living on the street, sleeping in cars and garages, sometimes I stole food. I didn’t have good money. … I was so starving for movies. When you want something, you want something, right?

"So I go around the desk (and) say, ‘Anything? Do you have a small part?’ And he (saw) me so sad, and the situation of a guy asking – almost begging – and he said, ‘Sit down.’ He was sad to see me like that. He looked at me strange, he waited for two or three minutes, and he said (to an associate), ‘Karen, bring me Bloodsport.'” And he gave me Bloodsport like that.”