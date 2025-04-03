Jean-Claude Van Damme's Biggest Scandals Exposed After Sex Trafficking Accusation — Including 'Shocking' Gay Remarks

Van Damme, 64, has been married four times to three different women, including Maria Rodriguez from 1980 to 1984; Cynthia Derderian from 1985 to 1986; Gladys Portugues from 1987 to 1992 and Darcy LaPier from 1994 to 1997.

While married to bodybuilder Portugues, whom he shares two children with, he began having an affair with LaPier.

After his divorce from Portugues, Van Damme married LaPier in 1994 and the couple welcomed a son together in 1995. While LaPier was pregnant, Van Damme had an affair with his Street Fighter co-star Kylie Minogue, though LaPier did not find out about the scandal until Van Damme publicly confessed years later in 2012.

Following his third divorce, Van Damme and Portugues reunited and have been married since 1999.