EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker's Emotional Lookback at Her Favorite Roles After Turning 60 — From First Time She Was Alone to 'Sex and the City' Gamechanger

Parker has credited growing up with seven siblings for teaching her "a lot of problem-solving and how to share and compromise," which she has applied in her roles as both an actress and executive producer.

The 60-year-old has seen a lot of success during her time in Hollywood, including being the face of cult-favorite Sex and the City.

While reflecting on her life, Parker said: "I don't take anything for granted. You become better equipped to be a boss, an employer, to be a better partner and friend for having had these experiences."