EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker's Emotional Lookback at Her Favorite Roles After Turning 60 — From First Time She Was Alone to 'Sex and the City' Gamechanger
Sarah Jessica Parker has played dozens of characters since breaking into the industry with her Broadway debut at age 11.
The legendary actress has looked back on her decades-long career and opened up about her favorite roles as she celebrated her 60th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Parker has credited growing up with seven siblings for teaching her "a lot of problem-solving and how to share and compromise," which she has applied in her roles as both an actress and executive producer.
The 60-year-old has seen a lot of success during her time in Hollywood, including being the face of cult-favorite Sex and the City.
While reflecting on her life, Parker said: "I don't take anything for granted. You become better equipped to be a boss, an employer, to be a better partner and friend for having had these experiences."
Her big break came at age 11 when she was cast to play Annie on Broadway.
While the role sparked her lucrative career and love for the stage, it also brought backlash from her classmates.
She recalled: "I was not at all popular. When I was a kid, I loved auditioning. I always felt I was doing something I loved."
Parker's next big hit came in 1982 with the short-lived high school sitcom Square Pegs with Amy Linker.
Although the show only ran for one season, Parker – who played the lead role – was acclaimed by critics for her portrayal of the shy teen.
She noted Square Pegs "had all the satisfaction that came from being part of something that I thought was special.
"It was an escape from the humdrum rigors of public high school. I like the responsibilities that were expected of all of us."
One of Parker's most well-known roles came two years later in 1984's Footloose, but Parker confessed the role was also the "first time" in her life when she was "alone."
She explained: "It was the first time in my life I was really alone. But it was really good for me because I was always an independent person anyway, and it was the first time I got to test my independence as far away from home as that.
"I realized it was something I could deal with."
Next, Parker starred in 1991's L.A. Story.
She recalled: "When I was cast in L.A. Story, it was as if (screenwriter and costar) Steve Martin was saying, 'I think you're attractive, you can play these kinds of parts.' If he can pluck you from an idea, give you an opportunity to illustrate a different part of yourself, it's just a man looking at you differently."
Parker also touched on starring in 1992's Honeymoon in Vegas, during which she confessed she "didn't even audition" for the part.
The actress said: "The director saw L.A. Story and just offered me the part. It was enormously influential, impactful and meaningful for me. I had always happily assumed I would just be a journeyman."
One of Parker's most impactful roles ended up being a flick she admittedly didn't think much about – Hocus Pocus.
She explained: "I don't think any of us thought Hocus Pocus would have such a long life. People tell me all the time they grew up watching it, and that they still watch it."
Then came Parker's most well-known role, HBO's hit Sex and the City in 1998.
Parker said: "They have been shows about women, but this allowed a different kind of conversation.
"And while there were things that were titillating and provocative, it was this search, the relentless pursuit of what contentment means for a woman."
From the SATC TV series came two movies and most recently, the modern spin-off – And Just Like That – featuring original cast members Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.
Parker noted on the continued success of the 1998 series: "We're very aware of the good fortune that surrounds this effort this time.
"But to be together is really great."