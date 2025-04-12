Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Scandal Latest: New Twist in Legal Case Alleging Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 'Involvement' in One of Disgraced Rapper's 'Freak Off' Parties
A man who claims embattled rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs drugged and transported him against his will to the rapper's Miami home for one his famed "Freak Off" parties has back peddled on allegations Jay-Z and wife Beyonce were there as well, RadarOnline.com can report.
It's not the first time the couple have been falsely accused of being part of Combs' alleged sex parties.
In his original lawsuit, filed in Florida earlier this month, Joseph Manzaro claimed he was sexually exploited at a 17th birthday party for the rap mogul's son King Combs.
The initial filing claimed Jay-Z and Beyoncé were at the party, at which he was paraded around in a p---- mask. When he marched by Beyoncé, Manzaro claimed she said, "Why is this half-naked white man with a c--- mask standing here in front of me?"
However, in a just-amended version of his lawsuit against Combs, there is suddenly no mention to be found of Jay-Z or Beyonce. Insiders told TMZ Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, warned Manzaro about making false allegations in the lawsuit, and that he could "easily prove" the couple were not anywhere near Florida at the time.
Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, has been dragged into Diddy's mess in the past – and again was targeted in a lawsuit.
As previously reported, a woman known as Jane Doe in court docs previously accused Jay-Z and Combs of raping her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.
Weeks after the bombshell allegations were made by Jane Doe, she was heard telling two of Jay-Z’s private investigators the alleged attack never happened in a recording obtained by ABC News.
“He was just there, but he didn’t have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?,” the private investigator is heard asking the woman in the clip.
She replied: "Yeah."
Doe also claimed her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, pressured her to file the suit against the 99 Problems rapper and said: "He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z."
Buzbee denied the allegations in a statement and said: "As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against Jay-Z – that is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence."
After the woman dropped the rape lawsuit, an enraged Jay-Z to fought back with a lawsuit of his own.
Last month, the superstar filed a lawsuit against Jane Doe and her attorneys, Anthony Buzbee and David Fortney, calling her original filing "false, malicious, strategically and tactically calculated and timed to inflict maximum pain and suffering on Mr. Carter."
The lawsuit goes on to call the attorneys: "Soullessly motivated by greed, in abject disregard of the truth and the most fundamental precepts of human decency."
According to the filing, Jane Doe confessed to Buzbee that Jay-Z "did not sexually assault (her)." But that didn't stop a power and money hungry Buzbee from trying to cash-in.
Jay-Z's suit alleges Buzbee "pushed her towards going forward with the false story against Mr. Carter... to make the case better and get them (the lawyers and her) more money."
Documents allege Jane Doe "voluntarily admitted directly" to Jay-Z's representatives that her assault accusations were not true.