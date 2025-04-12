Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Scandal Latest: New Twist in Legal Case Alleging Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 'Involvement' in One of Disgraced Rapper's 'Freak Off' Parties

Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, has been dragged into Diddy's mess in the past – and again was targeted in a lawsuit.

As previously reported, a woman known as Jane Doe in court docs previously accused Jay-Z and Combs of raping her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

Weeks after the bombshell allegations were made by Jane Doe, she was heard telling two of Jay-Z’s private investigators the alleged attack never happened in a recording obtained by ABC News.

“He was just there, but he didn’t have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?,” the private investigator is heard asking the woman in the clip.

She replied: "Yeah."

Doe also claimed her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, pressured her to file the suit against the 99 Problems rapper and said: "He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z."

Buzbee denied the allegations in a statement and said: "As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against Jay-Z – that is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence."