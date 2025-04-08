Hailey Bieber Begs Fans to Avoid This Mistake Amid Postpartum Struggles — After Husband Justin Sets Off Warning Bells With Concerning Social Media Posts

While feeding her newborn, TikTok creator Melody Miles told the camera: "Hailey Bieber makes me want to cut my hair. But I just know that if I cut it, it will not look like how she looks with short hair. I will look awful."

The video caught the attention of Hailey, who promptly replied in the comment section.

She wrote: "You would look stunning, but let’s hold hands and agree to not make any big hair decisions postpartum!

"Personally giving myself at least a year!"