Hailey Bieber Begs Fans to Avoid This Mistake Amid Postpartum Struggles — After Husband Justin Sets Off Warning Bells With Concerning Social Media Posts
Hailey Bieber has dished out a bit of postpartum advice to her fans after welcoming son Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber last August, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After a fan gushed over wanting to chop their hair off like the Rhode skincare founder, 28, she was quick to step in and advise against any sudden changes.
While feeding her newborn, TikTok creator Melody Miles told the camera: "Hailey Bieber makes me want to cut my hair. But I just know that if I cut it, it will not look like how she looks with short hair. I will look awful."
The video caught the attention of Hailey, who promptly replied in the comment section.
She wrote: "You would look stunning, but let’s hold hands and agree to not make any big hair decisions postpartum!
"Personally giving myself at least a year!"
Since welcoming their first child, Hailey and Bieber, 31, have been at the center of divorce rumors – and the singer has sparked concerns from fans about his mental and physical health following a series of troubling posts.
In one post, Bieber was seen seemingly smoking marijuana from a bong, prompting backlash from fans who felt he should be focused on raising his child and his marriage.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hailey is said to have asked friends and family to "pray" for her "manic" husband.
A church insider told the Daily Mail: "He's in a spiral. He's manic, not sleeping, hardly eating, sending frantic texts in the middle of the night.
"He often doesn't make a lot of sense, but he is convinced that he does. He doesn't realize how much help he needs, and everyone around him is really worried."
They added: "Hailey has asked everyone around her to bathe Justin in prayer.
"She can't pull him out of this. People close to him don't think even he can pull himself out of this. Only God can help him now. We've been here before, but maybe not this bad."
In a recent Instagram Live video, Bieber looked skeletal with hollow eyes and a dazed expression on his face.
One body language expert claimed the singer "wants attention" and is "stressed about turning the camera off," despite the videos causing panic among his fanbase.
The 31-year-old was shirtless in the live video and rapped along to a new song, singing: "You just a little bitty b----, for sure."
Fans flocked to the comment section to express their concern.
One wrote: "He's not ok. We can all see what’s going to happen here!"
Another echoed: "So freaking sad."
Body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown told us: "His eyes don't appear to be glassy. But they're certainly not as wide open as we usually see from him.
"He is able to keep the beat, though. The only thing we can tell for sure is that he's a bit stressed about turning the camera off. That's evidenced by the tightening of his lips as he seemingly reaches to turn it off."