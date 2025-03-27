EXCLUSIVE: How Catty TikTok Posts Are 'Helping Kill' Justin Bieber's Marriage to Model Hailey After Months of 'Relationship Crisis'
New TikTok posts have reignited feud rumors between onetime love rivals Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez and threaten to cause even more grief for the model's troubled husband, Justin Bieber, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The insider said: "It's an uncomfortable situation for everyone. This (feud) just won't go away and now it's rearing its ugly head again."
The new fireworks come at a time when pop star Justin, 31, is struggling with both his health and career.
The source said: "This is the last thing Justin needs at this point. The guy is having enough problems these days with his strung-out appearance and antisocial behavior."
Trouble erupted when influencer Courtney Presto took to TikTok to call photos of Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, "the WORST," then claimed that model Hailey "liked" it.
She also posted what appears to be a screenshot of the alert along with Hailey's verified TikTok account.
"Hailey Bieber herself liked my TikTok," crowed Courtney. "I feel like this is definitive proof that when Hailey Bieber is like, 'Oh, it's all love. It's all good. We have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,' she's lying."
Hailey's rep responded: "This never happened. This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize on an old, tired narrative."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Hailey, 28, and Gomez, 32, had what appeared to be overlapping relationships with Justin. He famously dated Gomez on and off from 2010 to 2018, while Hailey started hanging out with him in 2014.
The source said: "When Selena and Justin would be on a break, Hailey would fill in. Some people say Hailey stole Justin away from Selena, but Hailey insists that's not the case."
After Gomez and Justin broke up for good, Justin married Hailey in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018, followed by a lavish affair a year later.
Since then, followers have detected sarcasm and barbs in Hailey and Gomez's cryptic posts. In 2023, fed-up Hailey said reports of their feud were spawned from "vile, disgusting hatred" and were "completely made up."
And she recently came out in support of Gomez and Blanco, "liking" the actress' post about their engagement in December.
Still, our source said the new drama "just feeds the frenzy and has fans dragging up old wounds."