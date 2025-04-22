Kanye West Puts On 'Show Of Solidarity' With Bianca Censori Amid Concerning 'Incest' Claim as Couple Tease Fans They're Back Together
Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori put on a united front amid claims their marriage is falling apart.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair’s show of solidarity was intended to show fans they are still together, despite the Gold Digger hitmaker recently rapping about being "dumped" by her.
The snap, which West posted on his X page, follows his shock claim he took part in incestuous acts with his cousin.
A tweet posted from the rapper's account claimed the musician was releasing a song called Cousin, inspired by a relative that was jailed for life for "killing a pregnant lady."
West, 47, has previously spoken about an incarcerated cousin but has never referred to him by name, only stating that he was jailed at age 17.
Sharing a music video for the song, the tweet claimed he gave his cousin oral sex when he was a child and he now blames himself for the violent act that followed.
West's post read: "This song is called COUSIN about my cousin that's locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn't 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore."
"Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had Playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my mom's closet were different.
"My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d--k till I was 14. Tweet sent."
In the music video, which features a bizarre string of nonsensical clips and gifs, including a topless woman with Nazi swastikas for nipples, West sings repeatedly: "I gave my cousin h--d," adding, "I told my cousin not to tell nobody."
He added: "The truth will set you free someday, I don't think they understand that I'm not attracted to a man."
In an apparent reference to his recent brief split from wife Censori, he continued: "I told you, don't leave me, I need you by my side.
"That one time you left me, I didn't get no sleep that night... If you don't leave me, I'll probably be alright."
West and Censori appear to have patched up their differences after they were spotted reuniting during a trip to Spain earlier this month.
The couple was seen dining together at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands.
West indicated his marriage to Censori had ended in a track expected to be featured on his upcoming album, reportedly titled WW3.
He rapped that she allegedly "tried to get (him) committed" while they were together.
West previously addressed concerns that his wife, Censori, 30, is a victim of coercive control after her naked outing at the Grammys, claiming he has "dominion" over her.
The Aussie was said to believe starting a family could help her rapper husband to stay out of the endless controversy he is courting and, in turn, strengthen their marriage after his recent offensive behavior reportedly forced her to contemplate divorce.
A source said: "Bianca is encouraging Kanye to have a baby, believing it will save their marriage and heal their relationship."