Kanye West Puts On 'Show Of Solidarity' With Bianca Censori Amid Concerning 'Incest' Claim as Couple Tease Fans They're Back Together

The snap, which West posted on his X page, follows his shock claim he took part in incestuous acts with his cousin.

A tweet posted from the rapper's account claimed the musician was releasing a song called Cousin, inspired by a relative that was jailed for life for "killing a pregnant lady."

West, 47, has previously spoken about an incarcerated cousin but has never referred to him by name, only stating that he was jailed at age 17.

Sharing a music video for the song, the tweet claimed he gave his cousin oral sex when he was a child and he now blames himself for the violent act that followed.