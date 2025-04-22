Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kanye West

Kanye West Puts On 'Show Of Solidarity' With Bianca Censori Amid Concerning 'Incest' Claim as Couple Tease Fans They're Back Together

Photo. ofKanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: @Ye;X

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori put on a united front in new snap posted on social media amid rumors their marriage is falling apart.

April 22 2025, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori put on a united front amid claims their marriage is falling apart.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair’s show of solidarity was intended to show fans they are still together, despite the Gold Digger hitmaker recently rapping about being "dumped" by her.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kanye West.
Source: MEGA

West admitted to re-enacting Playboy photos with his cousin in a new post on X.

Article continues below advertisement

The snap, which West posted on his X page, follows his shock claim he took part in incestuous acts with his cousin.

A tweet posted from the rapper's account claimed the musician was releasing a song called Cousin, inspired by a relative that was jailed for life for "killing a pregnant lady."

West, 47, has previously spoken about an incarcerated cousin but has never referred to him by name, only stating that he was jailed at age 17.

Sharing a music video for the song, the tweet claimed he gave his cousin oral sex when he was a child and he now blames himself for the violent act that followed.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori.
Source: MEGA

West has many telling lyrics in tracks off his new album, WW3, including some about wife Censori.

Article continues below advertisement

West's post read: "This song is called COUSIN about my cousin that's locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn't 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore."

"Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had Playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my mom's closet were different.

"My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d--k till I was 14. Tweet sent."

In the music video, which features a bizarre string of nonsensical clips and gifs, including a topless woman with Nazi swastikas for nipples, West sings repeatedly: "I gave my cousin h--d," adding, "I told my cousin not to tell nobody."

He added: "The truth will set you free someday, I don't think they understand that I'm not attracted to a man."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Censori has been quizzed by fans regarding whether she is a victim of coercive control following nude Grammys stunt.

Article continues below advertisement

In an apparent reference to his recent brief split from wife Censori, he continued: "I told you, don't leave me, I need you by my side.

"That one time you left me, I didn't get no sleep that night... If you don't leave me, I'll probably be alright."

West and Censori appear to have patched up their differences after they were spotted reuniting during a trip to Spain earlier this month.

The couple was seen dining together at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands.

West indicated his marriage to Censori had ended in a track expected to be featured on his upcoming album, reportedly titled WW3.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley

Cheating Scandal Explodes: Billy Ray Cyrus's Ex-Wife Suspected Singer Was Having An Affair With Elizabeth Hurley 'YEARS AGO' — But He 'Flat-Out' Denied the Rumors

Photo of Miller Gardner

Everything to Know So Far About the Death of Brett Gardner’s Son Miller — Including Details of the Tragic Scene and Why the Toxicology Report Will Be Delayed

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: @BiancaCensori;Instagram

Censori hoped starting a family with West may curb his wayward behavior.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

He rapped that she allegedly "tried to get (him) committed" while they were together.

West previously addressed concerns that his wife, Censori, 30, is a victim of coercive control after her naked outing at the Grammys, claiming he has "dominion" over her.

The Aussie was said to believe starting a family could help her rapper husband to stay out of the endless controversy he is courting and, in turn, strengthen their marriage after his recent offensive behavior reportedly forced her to contemplate divorce.

A source said: "Bianca is encouraging Kanye to have a baby, believing it will save their marriage and heal their relationship."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.