EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Plotting 'Huge Naked Stunt' at Next Huge U.S. Music Awards — With Bosses on 'High Alert to Block His Entry'
Crazy Kanye West has organizers of a top US music awards ceremony on high alert that he is planning another crazy stunt with his wife, Bianca Censori.
Sources say the Hitler-loving rapper wants to grab the world’s attention at next month’s American Music Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He ordered Censori, 30, to turn up to this year's Grammys wearing an almost naked dress and was roundly slammed for the distasteful enterprise.
West, 47, has been behaving increasingly erratically in recent weeks, praising Hitler and even arriving for an interview wearing KKK-style robes and a hood.
A source said: "The organizers are on high alert, fearing he might be gearing up for an outrageous stunt. Insider sources suggest he’s aiming for even more attention during the awards ceremony.
"If the buzz around Bianca's infamous 'naked' dress was shocking, then they may not be prepared for what he has in store. Rumors are swirling that he could make a bold statement by arriving dressed in controversial attire, possibly donning outfits reminiscent of the KKK or Nazi imagery alongside Bianca or perhaps getting to pose fully naked this time.
"It remains to be seen just how far he’s willing to go for headlines. All eyes are on this unpredictable pair as the event approaches, leaving everyone speculating about their next move."
And in doing so, he will upstage pal Jennifer Lopez, who is hosting the ceremony in Las Vegas
He has long been an admirer of 55-year-old J-Lo, and his hit Gold Digger namechecks Lopez in flattering terms.
We have told how West is hoping to restore his fortunes with a range of best-selling sex toys.
The music guru is even modeling the bedroom aids on himself and Censori and hopes the new line will propel him back into the billionaire bracket, sources told RadarOnline.com.
West's anti-Semitic outbursts – which he also spat during his newly-released interview in which he dressed in the black KKK robe – and the decision by Adidas to end its deal with West's Yeezy brand – have led to the slashing of his net worth by around $1billion, according to business bible Forbes.
The ceremony marks Lopez’s second time hosting the awards ceremony, a role she first took on in 2015.
Meanwhile, Lopez has performed on the AMAs stage more than ten times.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards," Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement Wednesday, adding: "Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick off celebration of summer."
Lopez’s 2025 AMAs performance is teased as one that will "showcase her unparalleled artistry and signature mix of music, dance, and visual spectacle."
She first teased her return as host of the AMAs last fall on the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special, which also aired on CBS. "Maybe I’ll do it again one day," she teased.
The singer-actress is a three-time AMA winner and recognized as the only female artist to have a No. 1 album and No. 1 film simultaneously.