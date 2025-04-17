EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Plotting 'Huge Naked Stunt' at Next Huge U.S. Music Awards — With Bosses on 'High Alert to Block His Entry'

He ordered Censori, 30, to turn up to this year's Grammys wearing an almost naked dress and was roundly slammed for the distasteful enterprise.

West, 47, has been behaving increasingly erratically in recent weeks, praising Hitler and even arriving for an interview wearing KKK-style robes and a hood.

A source said: "The organizers are on high alert, fearing he might be gearing up for an outrageous stunt. Insider sources suggest he’s aiming for even more attention during the awards ceremony.

"If the buzz around Bianca's infamous 'naked' dress was shocking, then they may not be prepared for what he has in store. Rumors are swirling that he could make a bold statement by arriving dressed in controversial attire, possibly donning outfits reminiscent of the KKK or Nazi imagery alongside Bianca or perhaps getting to pose fully naked this time.

"It remains to be seen just how far he’s willing to go for headlines. All eyes are on this unpredictable pair as the event approaches, leaving everyone speculating about their next move."