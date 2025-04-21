Kanye West Reveals Horrifying Details About Having Sex With a Male Cousin in New Song — As Fans Express Concern For Disgraced Rapper and Beg Him to 'Seek Help'

Kanye West is no stranger to receiving backlash for his public posts, but he's rarely left fans completely speechless – until now. On Monday, the 47-year-old rapper turned heads on X by admitting one of his new songs opens up about a time he and his male cousin experimented sexually as kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The controversial rapper said he showed his cousins dirty magazines and the two engaged in sexual activities in a new song.

Article continues below advertisement

He wrote: "This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore. "Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA West has many telling lyrics in tracks off his new album, WW3, including some about Bianca Censori.

Article continues below advertisement

"My dad had Playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my mom's closet were different." He confessed: "My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d--- till I was 14. Tweet sent."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have since shown worry over West's mental health, with many labeling his posts as erratic and concerning. One person wrote: "Kanye….I really need him to go seek some help for real. Not even on some funny stuff there is something off and it’s been off and he needs help." A second said: "#KanyeWest needs some serious inpatient and intensive therapy. He is obviously dealing with a lot. Mad at himself and the world, death, grief, abuse, divorce, custody issues, fame, sexuality, and betrayals."

Article continues below advertisement

Another person tweeted: "Kanye West, for the sake of your children, stop using all public forums to express your personal issues and if not already, get yourself into therapy." Someone else wrote: "You sucked your cousin's d---? What the f---?" while another said, "This is not appropriate here."

Article continues below advertisement

The disgraced rapper – who previously labeled himself a "Nazi" – has been drawing attention with shocking lyrics in tracks from his new album, WW3. The Can't Tell Me Nothing rapper also hinted at tensions in his marriage to Bianca Censori following reports the two called it off earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

On his track Bianca, West raps: "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it. "She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA West said Censori was having 'panic attacks' due to his irrational tweets shared earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

West even admitted to tracking his wife's whereabouts, rapping: "I’m tracking my b---- through an app / I'm tracking my b---- through the city. "She hop in the car and she ran / My b---- just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned."

Article continues below advertisement

On Monday, we revealed the 30-year-old Aussie has reportedly been bombarded with big-money offers to dish on her life with West. However, his tight grip and "cult-like control" has allegedly made her hesitant to take any deals.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources said the architect is also scrambling over her future, worried at how much his toxic antics have wrecked her reputation for good. At the Grammys red carpet in early February, the Can't Tell Me Nothing rapper's grip on his young bride turned downright disturbing when he urged her to ditch her fur coat – exposing a sheer nylon dress with nothing underneath.

Article continues below advertisement

He followed up the stunt by boasting about having "dominion" over her in one of his numerous rants on X. West also spewed a hate-fueled tirade praising Hitler during the turmoil, which allegedly played a key role in Censori’s decision to walk away.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources explained: "Make no mistake, Bianca had stars in her eyes when she first met Kanye. "He promised her the world, that he would take her career to the top, make all her dreams come true – and for a time, it seemed like it was happening. "But then Kanye completely self-destructed and brought her down along with him, dragging her reputation through the mud and making her an accomplice in his twisted cries for attention."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sources claimed the two called off their marriage following their 2025 Grammy's stunt and West's tweets about Hitler.