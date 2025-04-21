EXCLUSIVE: Boston Marathon Bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev 'Killed Three Men in Drug Deal Gone Bad' Years Before He Would Set Off Explosion and Take Multiple Lives In Horrific Tragedy

Two years before the horrific tragedy, investigators believe Tamerlan – who was trained in boxing and mixed martial arts – was one of two men involved in the disturbing murders of Brendan Mess, 25, Erik Weiss, 31, and Raphael Teken, 37, at a Waltham, Massachusetts home in a drug deal gone bad.

Just shortly after Tamerlan's death – which occurred while on the run with his brother following the bombing – he was pointed out by his sparring partner Ibragim Todashev.

According to Todashev, Tamerlan was with him when he slashed the three men's throats, as investigators revealed the "heads of the three were pulled back and their throats slit ear to ear with great force."