EXCLUSIVE: Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh 'Cried and Pleaded to Live' in Final Days Before Execution — As Monster Meets Grisly End After Killing 168 People

Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was a blubbering mess in the final days leading to his execution after setting off a bomb that took the lives of 168 people on April 19, 1995. RadarOnline.com can now reveal just how the 33-year-old behaved as his death date got closer and he prepared to meet his demise.

Source: MEGA McVeigh was the mastermind behind the Oklahoma City bombing of 1995.

According to a source, McVeigh lost his cold and strong exterior when faced with the fact he was about to lose his life. "He lost every pretense of being the strong silent type," the insider revealed. "He reverted to the cowardly punk he's always been." They continued: "He was tormented by nightmares, scared of having to face the final moment. One night he woke up crying, 'No! Don't kill me! I wanna live!'"

After being named the culprit behind the bomb set off at Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building – which also injured over 600 people – McVeigh had been open about teaching the government a lesson over the 1993 Waco siege, but according to the insider his entire demeanor changed behind bars. "During the dead of night he saw images of children burning up and began to babble that he was sorry," the source revealed. They added: "Later, during the light of day, he tried to soldier again, but he couldn't hold it together."

Source: MEGA McVeigh was executed by lethal injection on June 11th, 2001.

McVeigh – who is said to have declined spiritual help – became more "moody and silent" with the hours of his life winding down. The insider claimed: "One day, he had an acute attack of diarrhea and messed up himself. He was a sorry, pathetic punk. Another day, he began vomiting and asked for a doctor. He was whining, 'It hurts, it hurts.' "The guards had total contempt for him. He virtually collapsed as the end neared."

The source revealed McVeigh – who was honorably discharged from the Army four years prior to the bombing – was "scared to die." "He was forced to face up to the enormity of the crime he committed," the insider said. They continued: "When it came to his moment of truth, he showed just what he was – a yellow-bellied, sniveling creep who was scared by the prospect of burning in hell for all eternity."

After spending time at ADX Florence in Colorado – known as the most secure prison in the world – McVeigh was transferred to the federal death row at USP Terre Haute in Indiana, in 1999. His final meal of choice before his execution was two pints of mint chocolate chip ice cream. While he did not provide a final statement, McVeigh chose the poem Invictus – which means "Unconquerable" in Latin – by William Ernest Henley. The poem features the lines, "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul. His execution was carried out on June 11, 2001.

Source: MEGA The 33-year-old was said to have been 'crying and pleading' in the days leading up to his death at USP Terre Haute.