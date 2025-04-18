EXCLUSIVE: Timothy McVeigh-Inspired Bomber Plot Against Tom Cruise and Other Hollywood Stars Revealed — As FBI Catches Up to Disturbing Individual
Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and other high-profile members of the Church of Scientology were in harm's way, after a disturbing plot inspired by Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was exposed by the FBI.
The FBI was tipped off by an anonymous "concerned citizen" who warned them in an email about an individual who was connected to "ring wing" Aryan and "Patriot" groups, as well as McVeigh, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the plot, the suspect – whose identity was never released by authorities – was planning a series of coordinated "attacks on Church offices across America," with the centerpiece of the plan being to "bomb the Scientology building in Los Angeles (and) commit terrorist acts against (well known members) including Cruise, Travolta, and Kirstie Alley."
The email – sent to the FBI in May 1996 – also claimed terrorists would "attack the premiere of Cruise's new movie" at the time, Mission: Impossible.
The warning signed off with: "This man is a potential killer and must be stopped."
In August of that year, the FBI caught up with the individual in Miami and confronted him. According to one FBI agent, the man in question "responded emphatically," and claimed he was not responsible for the threats.
He did admit he "actively criticizes the Church of Scientology via the internet, however he does this publicly and not anonymously."
After an investigation, agents found "no evidence of planned terrorist or threatening action related to the posted internet message."
The case was closed in January 1997.
While the attack on Cruise and other Hollywood stars never occurred, McVeigh's attack did. On April 19, 1995, he took the lives of 168 people after setting off a bomb at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.
McVeigh is believed to have been thirsty for revenge following the 1993 Waco siege.
After being convicted and sentenced to death, the 33-year-old is said to have been left shattered over the thought of losing his life.
"He lost every pretense of being the strong silent type," a source revealed. "He reverted to the cowardly punk he's always been."
They continued: "He was tormented by nightmares, scared of having to face the final moment. One night he woke up crying, 'No! Don't kill me! I wanna live!'"
According to the insider, McVeigh – who was honorably discharged from the Army four years prior to the bombing – was "scared to die."
The source revealed: "One day, he had an acute attack of diarrhea and messed up himself. He was a sorry, pathetic punk. Another day, he began vomiting and asked for a doctor. He was whining, 'It hurts, it hurts.'
"The guards had total contempt for him. He virtually collapsed as the end neared."
"When it came to his moment of truth, he showed just what he was – a yellow-bellied, sniveling creep who was scared by the prospect of burning in hell for all eternity," they added.
McVeigh was executed on June 11, 2001.