EXCLUSIVE: Timothy McVeigh-Inspired Bomber Plot Against Tom Cruise and Other Hollywood Stars Revealed — As FBI Catches Up to Disturbing Individual

According to the plot, the suspect – whose identity was never released by authorities – was planning a series of coordinated "attacks on Church offices across America," with the centerpiece of the plan being to "bomb the Scientology building in Los Angeles (and) commit terrorist acts against (well known members) including Cruise, Travolta, and Kirstie Alley."

The email – sent to the FBI in May 1996 – also claimed terrorists would "attack the premiere of Cruise's new movie" at the time, Mission: Impossible.

The warning signed off with: "This man is a potential killer and must be stopped."