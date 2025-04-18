Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Cruise
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Timothy McVeigh-Inspired Bomber Plot Against Tom Cruise and Other Hollywood Stars Revealed — As FBI Catches Up to Disturbing Individual

Split photo of Timothy McVeigh, Tom Cruise
Source: Paramount;MEGA

A man inspired by Timothy McVeigh is believed to have been planning an attack of his own on Hollywood stars.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 18 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and other high-profile members of the Church of Scientology were in harm's way, after a disturbing plot inspired by Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was exposed by the FBI.

The FBI was tipped off by an anonymous "concerned citizen" who warned them in an email about an individual who was connected to "ring wing" Aryan and "Patriot" groups, as well as McVeigh, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Timothy McVeigh
Source: MEGA

McVeigh set off a bomb that killed 168 people, and he may have inspired others to do the same.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the plot, the suspect – whose identity was never released by authorities – was planning a series of coordinated "attacks on Church offices across America," with the centerpiece of the plan being to "bomb the Scientology building in Los Angeles (and) commit terrorist acts against (well known members) including Cruise, Travolta, and Kirstie Alley."

The email – sent to the FBI in May 1996 – also claimed terrorists would "attack the premiere of Cruise's new movie" at the time, Mission: Impossible.

The warning signed off with: "This man is a potential killer and must be stopped."

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise gift
Source: MEGA

A terror attack against Cruise and other A-listers was reported to the FBI.

Article continues below advertisement

In August of that year, the FBI caught up with the individual in Miami and confronted him. According to one FBI agent, the man in question "responded emphatically," and claimed he was not responsible for the threats.

He did admit he "actively criticizes the Church of Scientology via the internet, however he does this publicly and not anonymously."

After an investigation, agents found "no evidence of planned terrorist or threatening action related to the posted internet message."

The case was closed in January 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

While the attack on Cruise and other Hollywood stars never occurred, McVeigh's attack did. On April 19, 1995, he took the lives of 168 people after setting off a bomb at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

McVeigh is believed to have been thirsty for revenge following the 1993 Waco siege.

After being convicted and sentenced to death, the 33-year-old is said to have been left shattered over the thought of losing his life.

Article continues below advertisement
john travolta gripped with fear over musical about his life on horizon tragedy in his life
Source: MEGA

Cruise, John Travolta, and other members tied to Scientology were believed to be the targets.

Article continues below advertisement

"He lost every pretense of being the strong silent type," a source revealed. "He reverted to the cowardly punk he's always been."

They continued: "He was tormented by nightmares, scared of having to face the final moment. One night he woke up crying, 'No! Don't kill me! I wanna live!'"

According to the insider, McVeigh – who was honorably discharged from the Army four years prior to the bombing – was "scared to die."

Article continues below advertisement

The source revealed: "One day, he had an acute attack of diarrhea and messed up himself. He was a sorry, pathetic punk. Another day, he began vomiting and asked for a doctor. He was whining, 'It hurts, it hurts.'

"The guards had total contempt for him. He virtually collapsed as the end neared."

"When it came to his moment of truth, he showed just what he was – a yellow-bellied, sniveling creep who was scared by the prospect of burning in hell for all eternity," they added.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Macaulay Culkin

EXCLUSIVE: Macaulay Culkin's Childhood Pain Exposed in His Searing Words — 'My Father Resented Me'

Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

EXCLUSIVE: How Megan Fox and MGK Are 'Secretly Redefining Their Relationship' Around Co-Parenting After 'Painful' Years of 'Will They, Won’t They' Love Affair

Article continues below advertisement
mcveigh
Source: FBI

McVeigh was caught and sentenced to death for his crime.

McVeigh was executed on June 11, 2001.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.