EXCLUSIVE: Aging Adrenaline Junkie Tom Cruise 'Hurtling Towards Early Grave' By Continuing to Do Daredevil Stunts in his 60s to Keep Mega-Money 'Mission: Impossible' Box Office Juggernaut Afloat

But sources say Cruise will never stop doing his own stunts as he loves raking in monster money, after being paid around $100million per Mission: Impossible flick – as well as being handed a cut of the box office take, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Movie insiders are backing Tom Cruise to return as action hero Ethan Hunt and they’ve got one hundred million reasons to think they are on the money – but experts warn the stunts he does for the franchise could land him in an early grave!

Movie bosses are teasing the coming 'Mission: Impossible' flick will be Cruise's last as the spy, but our insiders say he will keep going as he is hooked on the franchise's huge pay days.

Rumors abound this will be his last Mission: Impossible movie but experts don't think Cruise can walk away from the franchise that has defined his career.

A trailer for Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning was released last week and previewed Cruise’s latest round of spectacular stunts, including clinging to the side of an aeroplane, before the film’s premiere next month.

Hollywood’s last action hero is reprising his role as the super spy Ethan Hunt for what the studio Paramount is teasing as the "final" time.

"Being a star is his chosen career and this keeps him star," said Stephen Galloway, dean of Chapman University’s film school in California.

"So he may mean it now but then you appear in a low budget Paul Thomas Anderson movie, and it flops. And then Paramount comes knocking... ."