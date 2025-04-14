EXCLUSIVE: Aging Adrenaline Junkie Tom Cruise 'Hurtling Towards Early Grave' By Continuing to Do Daredevil Stunts in his 60s to Keep Mega-Money 'Mission: Impossible' Box Office Juggernaut Afloat
Movie insiders are backing Tom Cruise to return as action hero Ethan Hunt and they’ve got one hundred million reasons to think they are on the money – but experts warn the stunts he does for the franchise could land him in an early grave!
But sources say Cruise will never stop doing his own stunts as he loves raking in monster money, after being paid around $100million per Mission: Impossible flick – as well as being handed a cut of the box office take, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumors abound this will be his last Mission: Impossible movie but experts don't think Cruise can walk away from the franchise that has defined his career.
A trailer for Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning was released last week and previewed Cruise’s latest round of spectacular stunts, including clinging to the side of an aeroplane, before the film’s premiere next month.
Hollywood’s last action hero is reprising his role as the super spy Ethan Hunt for what the studio Paramount is teasing as the "final" time.
"Being a star is his chosen career and this keeps him star," said Stephen Galloway, dean of Chapman University’s film school in California.
"So he may mean it now but then you appear in a low budget Paul Thomas Anderson movie, and it flops. And then Paramount comes knocking... ."
Cruise, Galloway believes, would find it hard to stay away from Mission: Impossible given the wealth and status that it brings.
And Paramount would probably stop at nothing to entice him back for more.
"It’s never final when there’s money coming in," Galloway added. "Final is Hollywood for 'give me a richer deal.' So it’s a publicity stunt, a negotiating stance, even if on some level he means it. These terms are as flexible as an accordion."
Cruise has been coy when asked if the end is approaching.
He told Empire magazine this year: "It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment because it really is something that you have to experience."
Cruise first played Hunt in 1996’s Mission: Impossible and the series has since made more than $4 billion at the box office over seven movies.
The star is no stranger to breathtaking stunts but RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this year the health nut is now taking deep dives in oxygen tanks and controlling his breathing patterns in extreme ways as an anti-aging effort.
And the high-flying Top Gun hero recently revealed he's prepping himself for an underwater role.
"Tom is always pushing his body to improve," an insider warned. "A few years ago, he started to get interested in all aspects of breathing and how dialing it in can be a game-changer for overall health. The first thing he did was taping his mouth shut at night to ensure that he was breathing through his nose."
Our source added: "It's bizarre because he looks like he's in some sort of hostage situation every time he goes to bed, but he claims it's done wonders for his health.
"Tom had a special tank built where he can practice holding his breath underwater every day. It's part of his insane workout routine now."