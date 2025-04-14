EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Skin Cancer Scare — How President's Latest Medical Report Reveals Potentially Deadly Lesions on His Body

The lesions, also known as actinic keratosis (AK), are rough, scaly patches or bumps on the skin, is a precancerous condition, meaning it has the potential to develop into squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

AKs are most common in sun-exposed areas like the face, neck, ears, and hands.

According to the skin cancer foundation, only 10 percent of those with AK actually develop skin cancer.

Trump’'s report also went on to state that an "examination of the head, ears, nose, and throat revealed no significant abnormalities with the exception of scaring on the right ear from a gunshot wound."