EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Skin Cancer Scare — How President's Latest Medical Report Reveals Potentially Deadly Lesions on His Body
Donald Trump has suffered a skin cancer scare following his latest medical report.
RadarOnline.com can reveal doctors found "benign lesions" during the routine examination, sparked by long-term sun exposure.
The lesions, also known as actinic keratosis (AK), are rough, scaly patches or bumps on the skin, is a precancerous condition, meaning it has the potential to develop into squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.
AKs are most common in sun-exposed areas like the face, neck, ears, and hands.
According to the skin cancer foundation, only 10 percent of those with AK actually develop skin cancer.
Trump’'s report also went on to state that an "examination of the head, ears, nose, and throat revealed no significant abnormalities with the exception of scaring on the right ear from a gunshot wound."
The report indicated Trump's hearing was "normal" as well, adding the President is in "excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."
Walter Reed physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella issued the report to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
He wrote: "On April 11, 2025, President Donald J. Trump underwent his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
"I performed and supervised the comprehensive exam, which included diagnostic and laboratory testing, as well as consultations with 14 specialty consultants, all in accordance with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF)."
Barbabella also noted in his report Trump's lungs "were clear on examination and a computed tomography (CT) scan of his chest showed no abnormalities."
It was noted during a cardiac report that Trump's heart examination "revealed a regular rate and rhythm with normal heart sounds. Cardiac testing, including an electrocardiogram (EKG) and echocardiogram that revealed no abnormalities."
Barbabella added, "his heart function is normal, with a healthy normal ejection fraction, and blood flow to his extremities is unimpaired."
"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function," a summary of the report read.
"His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being. President Trump's days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events."
"President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," the report concluded.
Despite showing the president in good health, the published report failed to explain the mysterious bruise that was spotted on his hands during his meeting with Emmanuel Macron.
The report also comes after Trump confidently praised his own health and cognitive ability following his annual physical examination.
Trump, who holds the record as the oldest person ever sworn into office, told reporters on Friday: "I did well."
The 78-year-old spent nearly five hours at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Maryland, undergoing what he described as "every test you can imagine."
After the appointment, Trump, whose drastic weight loss one expert said is a sign of a "serious condition", said: "I was there for a long time. I think I did very well."