'Putting the A-- in Astronaut': Watch Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Show Off 'Sexy' Space Suits for Historic All-Female Blue Origin Space Flight
Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez have ramped up excitement ahead of their Blue Origin mission by showing off their figure-hugging space suits.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer declared: "We're putting the 'a--' in astronaut!" as they prepare for their history-making 11-minute flight, alongside journalist Gayle King and three other women, which is set to be the first all-female trip to space since 1963.
The launch is part of Blue Origin's New Shepherd program – and will take place in west Texas on Tuesday, April 14, with the new space suits designed by Sánchez, 55, herself.
Perry shared snaps from the launch on Sunday to her Instagram and penned: "Happy International Day of Human Space Flight. Forever in awe of the Universe and it's alignment."
She looked confident in the blue jumpsuit which was emblazoned with 'Perry' and said 'Blue Origin' down the arm.
This week Jeff Bezos' fiancée Sánchez revealed in an interview she designed the blue suits, saying: "Let's reimagine the flight suit. Usually, you know, these suits are made for a man. Then they get tailored to fit a woman."
She added: "I think the suits are elegant but they also bring a little spice to space."
Five months ago Sánchez got in touch with Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, the co-founders of the brand Monse, who are also creative directors of Oscar de la Renta and made her 2024 Met Gala outfit.
They agreed to help her with the space suit designs.
Garcia said during the interview: "We even had a meeting on what underwear Sánchez is going to wear..." to which she responded: "Skims!"
At the end of the interview Sánchez then quoted something she said Perry had told her: "We're putting the 'a--' in astronaut!"
Earlier this week Perry revealed how she is "psychologically" preparing for her all-female Blue Origin space mission.
The 40-year-old hitmaker has been motivating herself by telling herself that she will inspire others, reading the work of astrophysicists, and channeling her 'feminine divine' ahead of her space tourism stunt.
Perry spoke at her Ontario, California rehearsal space on Wednesday, days before she was set to leave for training in Texas.
She said: "I am talking to myself every day and going, 'You're brave, you're bold, you are doing this for the next generation to inspire so many different people but especially young girls to go, 'I'll go to space in the future.' No limitations.'"
The Roar hitmaker also said she has been "psychologically" preparing for the spaceflight by reading work from the late Sagan and other scientists.
Perry explained: "I'm really excited about the engineering of it all. I'm excited to learn more about STEM and just the math about what it takes to accomplish this type of thing."
She went on to say that whenever she is on the verge of something new or feels daunting, she looks within herself to unlock the strength that she needs
The singer added: "Using that feminine divine that I was born with and definitely unlocked when I had my daughter even more. It leveled up for sure. Being a mother just makes you level up with that type of power."