Katy Perry Announces Massive World Tour As She Fights to Rescue Tanking Music Career
Katy Perry has announced a World Tour in a desperate bid to save her music career.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 40, will kick off the showpiece in Mexico next year and intends on bringing along her three-year-old daughter.
She will be hoping her Lifetimes Tour will inject much needed interest back into her solo work after her comeback album tanked in the charts following its release in September.
Speaking to The Sun, Perry said: "I'm really excited Daisy can join me on this world tour. She is four now and then she'll turn five on the road. Time really does fly.
"Some of my single friends that don't have children, whenever they come and visit, and they only see her every six months or what have you, they're like, 'Whoa, she's grown'. It's like, time is happening, it's ticking.
"I'm so excited to introduce her to a lot of places in the world and we'll be having a fun adventure together."
Perry will head to Australia following her seven dates in Mexico, before heading back to South America to play concerts in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.
She will then move on to the UK, birthplace of husband and Daisy's father Orlando Bloom, 47, to play five shows - her first British tour in seven years.
The official announcement says the Lifetimes Tour will be a "career-spanning run of live shows, including all the hits from across her multi-million selling albums."
Perry's seventh studio album 143 charted at number six in both the Billboard200 the U.K's official Albums Chart, her lowest positions for over a decade.
The record was also savaged by critics, especially lead single Woman's World which was branded "the most disastrous comeback single in recent memory" by influential music publication, NME.
It peaked at number 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted for just one week, making it the weakest performance for a Perry lead single to date.
Perry's decision to work with controversial producer Dr. Luke, known for facing a now-dismissed lawsuit from the singer Kesha, who alleged the producer raped and emotionally abused her is believed to have contributed to the bad feeling around the flop album.
US actress Abigail Breslin spoke out against Perry working alongside Dr Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald), writing on X: "Working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent s*** and get away with it."
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Perry and arch rival Taylor Swift have finally ended their feud.
Swift was seen dancing and singing along to Perry during her provocative performance of Teenage Dream at the MTV VMAs in September – and even cheered when the Roar hitmaker used the C-word during her acceptance speech while proclaiming the LGBTQ+ community has taught her "that you can be both kind and c---".
In February, Perry, 39, attended the 34-year-old singer-songwriter’s Eras concert in Sydney, Australia.
A source said: "Just a few years ago, friends couldn't even mention Katy's name to Taylor, and vice versa, but they have both grown up a lot and realize their feud was silly and overblown.
"Now they talk all the time and support each other. Never again will Katy step on Taylor's toes, and Taylor will talk to Katy first if she has a grievance, rather than let it stew."
