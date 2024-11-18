Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Katy Perry

Katy Perry Announces Massive World Tour As She Fights to Rescue Tanking Music Career

Composite photo of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry hopes her World Tour will boost flagging music career.

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 8:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Katy Perry has announced a World Tour in a desperate bid to save her music career.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 40, will kick off the showpiece in Mexico next year and intends on bringing along her three-year-old daughter.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Perry plans to take her young daughter Daisy on global tour.

Article continues below advertisement

She will be hoping her Lifetimes Tour will inject much needed interest back into her solo work after her comeback album tanked in the charts following its release in September.

Speaking to The Sun, Perry said: "I'm really excited Daisy can join me on this world tour. She is four now and then she'll turn five on the road. Time really does fly.

"Some of my single friends that don't have children, whenever they come and visit, and they only see her every six months or what have you, they're like, 'Whoa, she's grown'. It's like, time is happening, it's ticking.

"I'm so excited to introduce her to a lot of places in the world and we'll be having a fun adventure together."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Perry's comeback album she released in September flopped in charts.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry will head to Australia following her seven dates in Mexico, before heading back to South America to play concerts in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

She will then move on to the UK, birthplace of husband and Daisy's father Orlando Bloom, 47, to play five shows - her first British tour in seven years.

The official announcement says the Lifetimes Tour will be a "career-spanning run of live shows, including all the hits from across her multi-million selling albums."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Perry's tour is expected to feature more raunchy routines like her MTV VMAs performance.

MORE ON:
Katy Perry

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry's seventh studio album 143 charted at number six in both the Billboard200 the U.K's official Albums Chart, her lowest positions for over a decade.

The record was also savaged by critics, especially lead single Woman's World which was branded "the most disastrous comeback single in recent memory" by influential music publication, NME.

It peaked at number 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted for just one week, making it the weakest performance for a Perry lead single to date.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Perry's VMAs show was appreciated by former rival Taylor Swift.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry's decision to work with controversial producer Dr. Luke, known for facing a now-dismissed lawsuit from the singer Kesha, who alleged the producer raped and emotionally abused her is believed to have contributed to the bad feeling around the flop album.

US actress Abigail Breslin spoke out against Perry working alongside Dr Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald), writing on X: "Working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent s*** and get away with it."

RadarOnline.com revealed last month Perry and arch rival Taylor Swift have finally ended their feud.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Swift's long-running rift with Perry now appears to be behind them.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift was seen dancing and singing along to Perry during her provocative performance of Teenage Dream at the MTV VMAs in September – and even cheered when the Roar hitmaker used the C-word during her acceptance speech while proclaiming the LGBTQ+ community has taught her "that you can be both kind and c---".

In February, Perry, 39, attended the 34-year-old singer-songwriter’s Eras concert in Sydney, Australia.

A source said: "Just a few years ago, friends couldn't even mention Katy's name to Taylor, and vice versa, but they have both grown up a lot and realize their feud was silly and overblown.

"Now they talk all the time and support each other. Never again will Katy step on Taylor's toes, and Taylor will talk to Katy first if she has a grievance, rather than let it stew."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.