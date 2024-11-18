Katy Perry Announces Massive World Tour As She Fights to Rescue Tanking Music Career

She will be hoping her Lifetimes Tour will inject much needed interest back into her solo work after her comeback album tanked in the charts following its release in September.

Speaking to The Sun, Perry said: "I'm really excited Daisy can join me on this world tour. She is four now and then she'll turn five on the road. Time really does fly.

"Some of my single friends that don't have children, whenever they come and visit, and they only see her every six months or what have you, they're like, 'Whoa, she's grown'. It's like, time is happening, it's ticking.

"I'm so excited to introduce her to a lot of places in the world and we'll be having a fun adventure together."