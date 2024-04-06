Your tip
Donald Trump Looks 'Rather Svelte' in New Photo Leading CNN Panel to Speculate Whether or Not He's Using Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic

donald trump weight loss
Source: instagram/mega
By:

Apr. 6 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

During a recent segment on Chris Wallace's CNN show, panelists speculated about former President Donald Trump possibly being on a popular weight-loss drug, Ozempic, to achieve a slimmer appearance in recent Easter photos, RadarOnline.com has learned.

joe biden trolls donald trump golf game trophies at his own club stephen colbert
Source: mega

Donald Trump looked slim in recent photo.

Lulu Garcia-Navarro from The New York Times raised this possibility during the discussion.

Garcia-Navarro pointed out a photo shared by Donald Trump Jr. on Instagram, where the former President appeared "rather svelte" alongside his grandchildren. This sparked intrigue on social media and beyond, leading to speculation about Trump's potential use of Ozempic.

She mentioned that The New York Times even reached out to Trump's campaign for clarification on this matter.

Source: instagram
The speculation revolves around the idea that Trump, known for his larger-than-life persona, might be aiming for a healthier and more camera-friendly image for his future public events. However, some observers also ponder if this shift in appearance could potentially diminish his characteristic "imposing presence."

Wallace interjected humor into the conversation by joking to Garcia-Navarro, "I know you were worried because you wanted him to be as imposing as possible.”

Despite the speculations, the panel acknowledged that there is no concrete evidence regarding Trump's health regimen, joking that he might simply be maintaining his fitness through "working out."

donald trump fraud appeal bond questioned prosecutors judge hush money
Source: mega

Some speculate that Trump is on a weight-loss drug.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has reportedly lost "at least 30 pounds" ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

According to one Trump insider, the former first lady no longer lets her ex-president hubby eat from the Mar-a-Lago buffet.

“People at the club say he’s eating healthier, and less from the buffet,” one source told Page Six on Tuesday. “They credit Melania with his better eating habits.”

“Trump has not been seen scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it,” the insider added.

Source: radar

“It’s pure speculation that Trump is taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which are very popular in Palm Beach, where everyone is suddenly looking thinner!” the source told the outlet.

“He does lots of sport,” another insider said. “He looks good.”

Trump’s doctor said that the 45th president was in “excellent” health and had “reduced his weight” via an “improved diet” and “daily physical activity.”

“I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent,” Dr. Bruce Aronwald wrote. “Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity while maintaining a rigorous schedule.”

