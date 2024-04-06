Your tip
Scott Disick Sparks 'Widespread Alarm' With Friends After Drastic Weight Drop: Report

Scott Disick's shrinking frame is unrecognizable.

Apr. 6 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Rumors are flying after Scott Disick turned up looking scary skinny during a night out in Tinseltown. Some people fear the reformed booze hound has started partying hearty again, while others think the thorny relationship with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, has stressed him out to the point where he's not eating properly, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Scott got tongues wagging when he was recently spotted looking downright skeletal while dining at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

"There's a widespread alarm that there may be something wrong with his health," an insider told the National Enquirer. "The feeling is that he could do with some kindness and compassion from everyone, Kourtney included!"

Scott's inner circle is reportedly worried.

While Scott's dad body is long gone, the answer may be as simple as the father of three overdoing it on the trendy weight-loss drug Ozempic, according to some leading medical experts.

"Scott wanted the easy way out of his dad bod," confided another tipster to the outlet. "But now it has clearly gone too far."

In any case, Scott's inner circle is allegedly worried about him.

"People are begging Kourtney to find out why Scott's looking like a famine victim," said the insider. "He can't go on like this."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Scott's representative for comment.

He's been sporting a much-thinner frame over the past month.

Scott has been proudly showcasing his shrinking frame the past few weeks, shocking the world when he looked unrecognizable and scary skinny last month. The reality star's hollow cheeks and invisible waistline also gained attention from fans, who gave mixed reviews on his new appearance as OK! magazine pointed out.

Scott's 2022 car accident made it hard for him to move around — causing him to pack on the pounds.

"Looking so thin," one person wrote, while another said, "Take care Scott we love you." A third person urged Scott to stop doing what they suspected he was doing to lose weight. "Too much ozempic Scott please stop," they begged.

FYI — Scott has not admitted to using the diet drug and has been open about his fluctuating size in the past.

Scott's new look is getting mixed reviews.

He revealed to Khloé Kardashian on the family's Hulu show, The Kardashians, that he wanted to get back into shape after the injuries from his 2022 car accident affected his mobility and caused him to pack on the pounds.

“Since then, everything in my life has changed. I haven’t been able to run around. I’ve gained weight,” he told Khloé.

