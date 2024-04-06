Scott Disick Sparks 'Widespread Alarm' With Friends After Drastic Weight Drop: Report
Rumors are flying after Scott Disick turned up looking scary skinny during a night out in Tinseltown. Some people fear the reformed booze hound has started partying hearty again, while others think the thorny relationship with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, has stressed him out to the point where he's not eating properly, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Scott got tongues wagging when he was recently spotted looking downright skeletal while dining at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.
"There's a widespread alarm that there may be something wrong with his health," an insider told the National Enquirer. "The feeling is that he could do with some kindness and compassion from everyone, Kourtney included!"
While Scott's dad body is long gone, the answer may be as simple as the father of three overdoing it on the trendy weight-loss drug Ozempic, according to some leading medical experts.
"Scott wanted the easy way out of his dad bod," confided another tipster to the outlet. "But now it has clearly gone too far."
In any case, Scott's inner circle is allegedly worried about him.
"People are begging Kourtney to find out why Scott's looking like a famine victim," said the insider. "He can't go on like this."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Scott's representative for comment.
- Scott Disick’s Company Hit With $150k Federal Lawsuit Over Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Post
- 'He Looks Sick': Scott Disick Sparks Concerns With Drastic Weight Loss on Display as He Leaves LA Club With Mystery Woman
- 'There Isn't Room for Scott': Kourtney Kardashian 'Over' Ex, Tells Famous Family to Ice Out Lord Disick
Scott has been proudly showcasing his shrinking frame the past few weeks, shocking the world when he looked unrecognizable and scary skinny last month. The reality star's hollow cheeks and invisible waistline also gained attention from fans, who gave mixed reviews on his new appearance as OK! magazine pointed out.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Looking so thin," one person wrote, while another said, "Take care Scott we love you." A third person urged Scott to stop doing what they suspected he was doing to lose weight. "Too much ozempic Scott please stop," they begged.
FYI — Scott has not admitted to using the diet drug and has been open about his fluctuating size in the past.
He revealed to Khloé Kardashian on the family's Hulu show, The Kardashians, that he wanted to get back into shape after the injuries from his 2022 car accident affected his mobility and caused him to pack on the pounds.
“Since then, everything in my life has changed. I haven’t been able to run around. I’ve gained weight,” he told Khloé.