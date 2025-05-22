Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie's Great Escape – How Actress Is 'Counting Down the Days' Until Her Kids Fly the Nest So She Can Quit U.S. and Brad Pitt Trauma

Angelina Jolie plans to leave the U.S. and past trauma once her children become independent adults.

May 22 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Angelina Jolie can't wait to quit Hollywood – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's counting the days until her twins with her ex Brad Pitt turn 18 and she’s free to flee.

"You’d better believe she's starting to plan already," our insider said. "This is something she's been wanting to do for years and the date is finally within sight."

Back in 2019, Jolie said: "I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live."

Jolie is eyes freedom from Pitt's custody terms as their twins Vivienne and Knox near adulthood.

The exes' custody arrangement stipulates that their minor children live in California.

But with twins Vivienne and Knox Jollie-Pitt turning 18 on July 12, 2026, Angelina is already making firm arrangements to ditch Tinseltown, insiders said.

One source told us: "Angie's seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

"She wants to make a home base that will meet all her kids' needs as well as her own, which makes it tricky because they are all going in different directions."

Mom-of-six Jolie, who turns 50 on June 4, owns homes in Los Angeles and Cambodia, plus an apartment in New York City, where her eldest son, Maddox, 23, lives.

With Maddox Jolie-Pitt in New York, Jolie is weighing staying stateside or moving abroad.

"With both Maddox and her atelier based in New York, it makes sense for her to spend time there," our source went on.

"But she's so drawn to spending time overseas, it's hard to imagine waiting all this time to leave L.A. and only going as far as New York.

"She loves Cambodia and London and she's always been fond of France."

Besides the twins and Maddox, Angelina is also mom to Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 18.

Jolie dreams of setting up home in Cambodia or London while her kids pursue separate lives.

Our source said: "She would love it if all the kids came to Cambodia with her, but that's not realistic, so London may be the better compromise. It's only six hours from New York, but it fulfills her need for a bigger change."

Still, Angelina likely won't stay in one place for long, according to another insider, who added: "She's restless and likes to roam."

Jolie has said: "My favorite place is somewhere I've never been.

"I like to be dropped into the middle of something new. I enjoy being out of my element."

