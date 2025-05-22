EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie's Great Escape – How Actress Is 'Counting Down the Days' Until Her Kids Fly the Nest So She Can Quit U.S. and Brad Pitt Trauma

Angelina Jolie can't wait to quit Hollywood – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's counting the days until her twins with her ex Brad Pitt turn 18 and she’s free to flee.

"You’d better believe she's starting to plan already," our insider said. "This is something she's been wanting to do for years and the date is finally within sight."

Back in 2019, Jolie said: "I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live."