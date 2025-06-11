How Brad Pitt Has 'Cut Off' 2 of His 6 Children As Fears Mount for 'Troubled Party Boy' Son Pax
Brad Pitt has sensationally cut ties with two of his children, nine years after his split for their mother Angelina Jolie.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor, 61, feels his relationship with troubled adopted sons Maddox, 23, and Pax, 21, is "unfixable" and he believes his ex wife is to blame.
Pitt's Brutal Cull
A source said: "Brad believes that whatever his kids are going through right now is a direct result of how they have been raised.
"They are now old enough to make their own choices and if their choices include drama that is all on them.
"Brad would be there to give advice, but he cannot be when he is unable to have a relationship with them at this time."
However, a source close to Jolie hit back at her ex husband, saying: "Brad continues to play the victim. His fractured relationship with his children is a direct result of how he has treated them.
"He should stop blaming others. If he wants to rebuild a relationship with the kids, he should acknowledge his own actions and make amends."
Concerns Over Pax
Pax was last month pictured bleary-eyed with a dopey, dazed grin, stumbling out of the Chateau Marmont hotel, propped up by several friends.
They then headed to the Deja Vu strip club in the Hollywood Hills, eventually leaving at 2.30am.
It was a concerning scene, not overlooked by Pitt's camp, and a source close to the Oscar-winning actor says the actor has washed his hands of Pax's drama.
An insider told said: "He has zero concern with what Pax does or doesn't do. (Pax's) actions reflect who he is."
Pax has previously branded Pitt a "world class a--hole" in a scathing 2020 Father's Day post on Instagram.
Maddox Sparked 'Brangelina' Separation
Maddox's beef with Pitt stretches back to 2021, when the pilot started to refer to himself as Maddox Jolie.
Maddox, who studied biochemistry at South Korea's Yonsei University, was reportedly involved in a physical confrontation with Pitt on a private jet in 2016 that sparked Pitt's Separation and divorce from Jolie.
Adopted from a Cambodian orphanage by the Tomb Raider star, and then legally adopted by Pitt, Maddox was asked in 2019 if his relationship with Pitt was done for good, and replied: "Whatever happens, happens."
According to a source, Pitt has no plans to reach out to either of his adopted sons, saying: "Pax and Maddox have made it abundantly clear how they feel, and Brad has nothing to say about either of them."
As for his other estranged children, Zahara, 20, plus biological daughter Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, Pitt, "holds out hope that the others will one day come around. Time heals wounds," said the source
Pitt's problems with the adopted boys were perhaps foreshadowed in 2009, when he told a magazine that he saw it as his job to rein them in.
He said: "I am (a disciplinarian) with the boys. Girls do no wrong, so I don't have to be.
"I feel like my job is to show them around, help them find what they want to do with their life, put as many things in front of them, and pull them back when they get out of line, so they know who they are."