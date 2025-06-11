How Brad Pitt Has 'Cut Off' 2 of His 6 Children As Fears Mount for 'Troubled Party Boy' Son Pax

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor, 61, feels his relationship with troubled adopted sons Maddox , 23, and Pax , 21, is "unfixable" and he believes his ex wife is to blame.

Brad Pitt has sensationally cut ties with two of his children, nine years after his split for their mother Angelina Jolie .

A source said: "Brad believes that whatever his kids are going through right now is a direct result of how they have been raised.

"They are now old enough to make their own choices and if their choices include drama that is all on them.

"Brad would be there to give advice, but he cannot be when he is unable to have a relationship with them at this time."