Angelina Jolie's Fears for 'Party Boy' Son Pax Revealed After He Was Pictured Barely Able to Stand After Los Angeles Blow-Out
Angelina Jolie is said to be worried for her son Pax after he had a wild night out, which included being spotted at a Los Angeles strip club, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the mother-of-six was "concerned" about her middle son's "reckless streak" after he was seen club-hopping in Hollywood.
Pax's Night Out
Pax, 21, looked bleary-eyed and in high spirits as he partied at a Hollywood strip club with friends.
The group was said to start their evening at the notorious celebrity hotel Chateau Marmont and ended up at the notorious Déjà Vu Showgirls club on Hollywood Boulevard.
An eyewitness shared: "Pax was having a great time.
"He was draped over his friends, giving them hugs."
Jolie's Fears
While onlookers described Pax as being on cloud nine, insiders claimed his mother has been worried sick.
A source said Jolie, 50, was "concerned" by Pax's "reckless streak" because it stirred up painful old memories of her ex-husband Brad Pitt's past struggles with alcohol.
The insider shared: "Pax always was, and still is, a bit of a daredevil.
"Angelina was the same (growing up), so she gets him better than anyone else in his life."
Pax's Chaotic Past
The 21-year-old, who is one of only two of the Jolie-Pitt kids to still use their father's last name, famously called out the Fight Club star in a fiery 2020 social media post amid his parents' divorce.
In the Instagram post, Pax slammed Pitt as being a "world-class a------" and a "despicable person" who made him and his siblings "tremble in fear."
Then, in July 2024, Pax was involved in a serious e-bike accident.
He was admitted to the ICU with a head injury and still has a visible scar across his forehead.
Despite his injuries, Pax was involved in another e-bike accident in January.
Stumbling Through Hollywood
The source added: "Pax is the one who keeps his mom awake at night, even more so now that he's diving into LA's nightlife."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pax was barely able to stand on his own during his recent night out.
He was spotted being helped by friends as he struggled to walk on his own.
After video of Pax stumbling made its rounds online, fans raised concerns about his mental health – and bashed his parents for not being more "disciplined."
One social media user wrote: "This is exactly what happens when you raise kids with zero discipline. There’s something wrong with Pax, he seems to be choosing to live a dangerous and reckless life. He’s aimless. He’s just looking for trouble, and it’s not going to work out well for him."
A second added: "Why do I have a terrible feeling that the next time we read about nepo baby Pax, it will be the last time?"
Another user placed blame on the photographer behind the snaps: "Looks like any other 21-year-old, enjoying nights out with friends. If anything's going to make the situation worse, it's having cameras shoved in his face constantly..."