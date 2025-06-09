Angelina Jolie's Fears for 'Party Boy' Son Pax Revealed After He Was Pictured Barely Able to Stand After Los Angeles Blow-Out

The source added: "Pax is the one who keeps his mom awake at night, even more so now that he's diving into LA's nightlife."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Pax was barely able to stand on his own during his recent night out.

He was spotted being helped by friends as he struggled to walk on his own.

After video of Pax stumbling made its rounds online, fans raised concerns about his mental health – and bashed his parents for not being more "disciplined."

One social media user wrote: "This is exactly what happens when you raise kids with zero discipline. There’s something wrong with Pax, he seems to be choosing to live a dangerous and reckless life. He’s aimless. He’s just looking for trouble, and it’s not going to work out well for him."

A second added: "Why do I have a terrible feeling that the next time we read about nepo baby Pax, it will be the last time?"

Another user placed blame on the photographer behind the snaps: "Looks like any other 21-year-old, enjoying nights out with friends. If anything's going to make the situation worse, it's having cameras shoved in his face constantly..."