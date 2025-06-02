Fresh Fears Erupt Around Mental Health of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax — After He's Snapped Barely Able to Stand Following Wild Vegas Party
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax had a wild weekend in Los Angeles as he was seen being helped stay on his feet after a night of partying, and now fans are worried for the 21-year-old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pax was spotted stumbling out of the Chateau Marmont hotel following the late-night bash and was helped by his pals.
Pax's Fallout?
He walked slowly with his arms around them, however, he almost face-planted at one point.
After Pax – who was dressed in a black tee, beige pants, and a cap – was seen being kept on his feet by his friends, the group then went to a strip club, where they continued to party into the early morning hours.
According to an onlooker, Pax and his friends were in the club for 30 minutes before ending the night at around 2:30am.
"This is exactly what happens when you raise kids with zero discipline. There’s something wrong with Pax, he seems to be choosing to live a dangerous and reckless life. He’s aimless. He’s just looking for trouble, and it’s not going to work out well for him," one concerned fan suggested on a social media forum.
Another added: "Why do I have a terrible feeling that the next time we read about nepo baby Pax, it will be the last time?" and a user shifted the blame on the photographer behind the snaps: "Looks like any other 21-year-old, enjoying nights out with friends. If anything's going to make the situation worse, it's having cameras shoved in his face constantly..."
Pax's life has been under the spotlight ever since Jolie and Pitt adopted him in 2007. His siblings Maddox, 23; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 18; and Knox and Vivienne, both 16, have also been under a magnifying glass.
Pax Goes Off On His Father In Insane Rant
In 2020, during his parents' divorce showdown, Pax took his mother's side, lashing out at Pitt in a wild tirade on Father's Day. Pax labeled his dad a "world-class a------" and a "despicable person," who made him and his siblings "tremble in fear."
He also kicked off concern after suffering brutal injuries following two crashes on an e-bike. In July 2024, Pax, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, crashed into the back of a car, an incident that was described as "near fatal."
Pax was taken into the hospital after suffering a head injury, and it was revealed he had suffered "complex trauma" and had a "long road of recovery" ahead of him.
Apparently, that did not scare Pax off the e-bike, as earlier this year he got into yet another accident after it is believed he was riding the bike hands-free.
This time, Pax collided with a white hatchback car in Hollywood.
Pitt and Jolie finally signed their divorce papers in December 2024 after an eight-year fight.
In an interview, Pitt was asked if he felt "relief" now that the divorce is settled, and replied: "No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing."
"Just something coming to fruition. Legally," he added.
As for Jolie, 49, she is said to have been discussing her fallout with Pitt with her children.
"She’s talking to them more about what happened between her and Brad, the good, the bad, and the ugly. They deserve to know the truth, and she wants it to come from her," a source told RadarOnline.com.