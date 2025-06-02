Fresh Fears Erupt Around Mental Health of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax — After He's Snapped Barely Able to Stand Following Wild Vegas Party

"This is exactly what happens when you raise kids with zero discipline. There’s something wrong with Pax, he seems to be choosing to live a dangerous and reckless life. He’s aimless. He’s just looking for trouble, and it’s not going to work out well for him," one concerned fan suggested on a social media forum.

Another added: "Why do I have a terrible feeling that the next time we read about nepo baby Pax, it will be the last time?" and a user shifted the blame on the photographer behind the snaps: "Looks like any other 21-year-old, enjoying nights out with friends. If anything's going to make the situation worse, it's having cameras shoved in his face constantly..."

Pax's life has been under the spotlight ever since Jolie and Pitt adopted him in 2007. His siblings Maddox, 23; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 18; and Knox and Vivienne, both 16, have also been under a magnifying glass.