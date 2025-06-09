Your tip
Angelina Jolie

Why Brad Pitt Divorce Has 'Put Angelina Jolie Off Other Men... For Life!'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie has been put off men for life following her traumatic divorce from former husband and co-star Brad Pitt.

June 9 2025, Published 8:53 a.m. ET

Marrying and splitting from Brad Pitt has put Angelina Jolie off men for life, sources say.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actress, who turned 50 last week, is now happy being single, having previously racked up a number of famous fellas including Johnny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton, as well as Pitt.

Happy Being Single

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jolie has developed major 'trust issues' since her split from Pitt.

But it appears the trauma of her divorce from her former Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars could be the final straw for Jolie, as according to pals, it's left her with major trust issues which she's struggling to shake off.

A friend said: "Ange still has difficulty trusting.

"I don’t know if she’ll ever fully get over the trauma of her divorce."

Despite being together for years, it was not until 2014 that 'Brangelina' married, at their French vineyard-estate Chateau Miraval.

She wore a veil emblazoned with doodles by their six children.

"It does feel different," she said in an interview afterwards. "It feels nice to be husband and wife."

Divorce Trauma

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jolie has not given a new relationship serious thought since her break-up.

Yet two years later, the dream was over, with its collapse sparked by a now infamous bust-up on a private jet.

Within a week of the incident, Jolie had filed for divorce, alleging in court papers that Pitt, in a series of drunken rages, had attacked her and "choked one of the children and struck another in the face".

Her lawyers later doubled down on the allegations, stating: "While Pitt's history of abuse of Jolie started well before the family's 2016 plane trip from France to L.A., this marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well."

Pitt's alleged actions on the jet were later investigated but he was not charged.

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

The actress has been focussing on her family as well as trying to land an Oscar.

Nevertheless, he has since said that his heavy use of booze – which he later gave up – had a negative effect on his family life.

As for the years that followed, it was, until recently, just never-ending mud-slinging and legal attacks.

The former couple were locked in a bitter dispute for years surrounding the sale of their Miraval estate, as well as the matter of custody.

Even today, despite signing off their divorce, details over Miraval are still murky, though it is believed Pitt still owns half of it, while Jolie sold her share.

As for the kids, four of the six are now legally adults so no longer qualify for custody, but they have evidently distanced themselves from Pitt entirely.

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Jolie and Pitt were once regarded as Hollywood's ultimate power couple.

It is believed Maddox has not spoken to him for years – while last year an old Instagram post by Pax resurfaced, in which he called his dad a "world-class a--hole".

Zahara and Shiloh are also said to have ceased contact with Pitt, as they both now go by the surname Jolie.

Shiloh even filed legal documents to make it official.

At this point, only Vivienne and Knox are believed to have any contact with their father.

But while Pitt, 61, has seemingly lost the most from the 'Brangelina' divorce, he looks to have had the biggest bounce-back and his reputation remains untarnished.

He's living with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and has landed a slew of acting awards.

Pitt's Moved On

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Pitt is now dating Ines de Ramon and is looking to the future.

Jolie has not dated anyone publicly since splitting from Pitt, and also missed out on an Oscar for her role as ballet dancer Maria Callas in the film Maria.

She has prioritised her kids and career over romance.

It does not mean she is still not over Brad – just that she is unwilling to jump out of the frying pan into the fire.

The pal added: "Ange is not in the same place as Brad since the divorce, even though she is over him.

"She’s focused on her children, finding peace and keeping her life private."

Another insider recently said: "There's a reason Angelina is still single, and it's not for a lack of men lining up to date her.

"She keeps them at a distance because she's terrified of getting hurt again the way she did with Brad."

