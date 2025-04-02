Brad Pitt 'Doing All He Can' to Save Relationship With Ines de Ramon as Actor 'Showers Girlfriend With Gifts' — Despite Struggles Due To Long-Distance Romance

Brad Pitt appears to be a man on a mission as he is said to be pulling out all the stops in order to make sure his relationship with Ines de Ramon doesn't fall apart. The Hollywood star is currently filming Heart of the Beast in New Zealand while his girlfriend stays behind in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Pitt is said to be feeling the heat when it comes to saving his relationship.

Since de Ramon, 32, is busy working as the Vice President for Anita Ko, a Los Angeles-based fine jewelry brand, their relationship is now facing a major test as it is the first time they have been apart for a long time during their relationship. And according to sources, the Fight Club star is finding it difficult to keep things afloat. The insider explained: "He is struggling to keep the love alive. He is doing everything he can to keep Ines happy. That means he is flying her to New Zealand to visit and showering her with special surprises and gifts." "He is really in love with her and wants to keep the relationship as solid as can be," the source added.

Source: MEGA The actor and his girlfriend de Ramon are currently living in two different countries.

The private couple did not go public with their relationship until they were seen together at a concert in Los Angeles in November 2022. And with Pitt, 61, and de Ramon now inching toward their three year anniversary, the A-lister just wants the good vibes to continue. The insider continued: "They are very much in love and happy to be in a healthy relationship. "Brad loves being with a woman who is not an actress because there is no competition at all, they have their own careers and there is zero jealousy."

According to reports, Pitt will be back in the states with de Ramon by May, as Heart of the Beast is expected to be filmed over seven weeks. The movie star, however, will then put all of his efforts to promoting his next film F1, out on June 27. The film, set in world of Formula 1 motor racing, will include a sex scene between Pitt's character and his co-star Kerry Condon – something de Ramon is said not to be too happy about. In the scene, revealed in the film's trailer, Pitt strips off and shows off his heavily tattooed torso for racy scenes Condon.

Source: MEGA A sex scene in Pitt's next film 'F1' is also said to have ruffled de Ramon's feathers.

A source said: "It is fair to say that Ines might want to sit this film out as they seem to have a ton of chemistry. Brad looks like he's having plenty of fun in the trailer, as does Kerry. "Ines really wasn't a fan of seeing him kiss Kerry in that way and they've discussed the situation as she wanted some assurances that fact will not mirror fiction following the film." The insider, however, added: "She knows that Brad was just doing his job but that love scenes are something else and she was a little spooked."

Source: MEGA Pitt was previously married to Angelina Jolie – they settled their divorce in December 2024.