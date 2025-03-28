EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'In Crisis Talks' With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Over New Movie Love Scene — 'She Wasn't a Fan of Seeing Him Kiss on Screen!'

In a trailer for the motorsport epic, Pitt strips off to his heavily tattooed torso for some very racy scenes with his stunning co-star.

An insider told us: "It is fair to say that Ines might want to sit this film out as they seem to have a ton of chemistry. Brad looks like he's having plenty of fun in the trailer, as does Kerry.

"Ines really wasn't a fan of seeing him kiss Kerry in that way and they've discussed the situation as she wanted some assurances that fact will not mirror fiction following the film."

The source added about the 32-year-old jewelry brand executive's reaction to the film: "She knows that Brad was just doing his job but that love scenes are something else and she was a little spooked."

Irish actress Condon has appeared in films including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Banshees of Inisherin.