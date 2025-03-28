EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'In Crisis Talks' With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Over New Movie Love Scene — 'She Wasn't a Fan of Seeing Him Kiss on Screen!'
Brad Pitt is the star of the new motor racing flick F1 – but the movie’s sex scenes have got his younger lover revved up.
His girlfriend Ines de Ramon demanded crisis talks with the 61-year-old over his on-screen chemistry with leading lady Kerry Condon, 42, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a trailer for the motorsport epic, Pitt strips off to his heavily tattooed torso for some very racy scenes with his stunning co-star.
An insider told us: "It is fair to say that Ines might want to sit this film out as they seem to have a ton of chemistry. Brad looks like he's having plenty of fun in the trailer, as does Kerry.
"Ines really wasn't a fan of seeing him kiss Kerry in that way and they've discussed the situation as she wanted some assurances that fact will not mirror fiction following the film."
The source added about the 32-year-old jewelry brand executive's reaction to the film: "She knows that Brad was just doing his job but that love scenes are something else and she was a little spooked."
Irish actress Condon has appeared in films including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Banshees of Inisherin.
And we can reveal the tattoos seen in the film are Pitt's real marks and not fake for his movie character.
Pitt started getting inkings during his romance with Angelina Jolie, who is known for her several inkings like 'Know Your Rights' and a cross. And some of his Cambodian etchings look similar to what the Maria actress has.
There are also several tatts for Angelina on his body, including her birthday on his lower torso and the letter 'A' for her first name.
On his left forearm, he has a French phrase that translates to 'life is absurd.'
And he has a sketch of the world's oldest mummy, Ötzi the Iceman.
Under that, the A-lister also has the word 'Invictus', meaning 'unconquerable' in Latin – inked in bold capital letters.
A long, thin vertical line is also tattooed up Pitt's right arm, intersecting with a horizontal line just below his wrist to form a cross.
The letter 'A' for Angelina is inked on the left side of the cross.
And on the right, he has the initials of all six of their children – 'M' for Maddox, 'P' for Pax, 'Z' for Zahara, 'S' for Shiloh, 'K' for Knox and 'V' for Vivienne.
In F1, slated for release in movie theaters in June, Pitt plays the role of a veteran driver called Sonny Hayes who is returning to the F1 grid after a long absence.
Oscar-winner Javier Bardem also stars in the film, as the head of a fictional team called APX GP.